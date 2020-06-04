SmarTone launches 5G in Hong Kong

SmarTone, Hong Kong’s smallest mobile operator, has announced the commercial launch of 5G services. The operator, which also operates in Macao, is progressively rolling out its network across the territory using Ericsson’s Dynamic Spectrum Sharing…

SmarTone, Hong Kong’s smallest mobile operator, has announced the commercial launch of 5G services.

The operator, which also operates in Macao, is progressively rolling out its network across the territory using Ericsson’s Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, allow it to piggy-back on its existing LTE infrastructure for 5G. This will allow a gradual rollout of 5G across the country, using a combination of low-, mid-, and high-band spectrum to build a “robust” 5G network.

In the early stages, the 5G network will cover most outdoor and high footfall areas, as well as major roads to accommodate commuter traffic. In total, 70% of Hong Kong’s population is expected to be covered.

“SmarTone is thrilled to mark a new milestone for the Hong Kong telecom industry and brings the best 5G network experience to consumers in Hong Kong. We see limitless potential for 5G with its blazing-fast speed and super-low latency. 5G will benefit both consumers and enterprises and will be one of the key enablers for Hong Kong’s smart city development. With the widest 5G network coverage, the powerful 5G network and the competitive price plans, we are confident that customers will get the best 5G experience from SmarTone,” said SmarTone’s CEO Anna Yip.

The launch also marks a milestone for Ericsson in the region, being SmarTone’s only 4G supplier and, as of a new five-year deal in March, its sole 5G vendor. The Swedish vendor now boasts 40 live 5G networks in 22 countries.

SmarTone intends to expand its 5G coverage to the entire city by mid-2021.

Hong Kong’s major telcos, China Mobile Hong Kong, Hutchinson, and HKT have all already launched their 5G networks in the region, doing so on the 1st of April.

Also in the news: