Carlo Melis joins Three UK as Chief Network Officer

Three UK have today announced the appointment of Carlo Melis as the company’s new Chief Network Officer.

Melis, who has been in the role since April, arrives from Italian operator Wind Tre, where he held several senior roles over a 14 year period. During his time with the company, he oversaw the network integration following the company’s merger with 3 Italia.

At Three, his new role will focus on optimising the company’s 4G offerings, as well as enhancing the telco’s burgeoning 5G network, which was launched in August 2019, but only rolled out on a wider scale this February.

“Three has been on an incredible journey, completely overhauling its network and IT infrastructure and laying the foundations for a 5G network that will dramatically transform the experience for its customers, at the same time as delivering major 4G improvements,” said Melis. “I’m looking forward to joining Three, bringing my expertise to build on the great progress already achieved and to deliver a network that will stand the business in good stead long into the future.”

Three UK’s executive team has a few new faces since the start of this year. In March, CEO Dave Dyson stepped down from the role, to be replaced by then CEO of Three Ireland, Robert Finnegan.

More recently, Elaine Carey, also formerly of Three Ireland, took on the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Three said Carey’s new responsibilities would include driving growth in Three by “maximising the platform of the UK’s largest 5G spectrum portfolio and fully leveraging our £2bn investment in our IT and network.”





