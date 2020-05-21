FTTx: Who's winning the race to fibre supremacy?

Can the UK achieve its own challenges to deliver gigabit-capable full fibre for all by 2025? Find out what the operators think in Total Telecoms free upcoming webinar, Fibre Britain 2025 May 21st &bull…

May 21st



• Broadway Partners have announced their plan to deliver their gigabit-capable fibre network to half a million homes by the end of 2022



• Openreach to deploy Nokia’s PON solutions for their fibre broadband network

May 20th

• Manx Telecom granted £10 million by government to complete fibre rollout on the Isle of Man



• WhiteFibre’s FTTH network has reached 20,000 homes on the Isle of Wight, as well as securing an additional £50 million to complete the project



• Gigaclear, working in partnership with Superfast Northamptonshire and Building Digital UK, have reached the milestone of 10,000 homes connected to their broadband network in Northamptonshire

May 19th

• OMERS and EQT Infrastructure complete their acquisition of German fibre company Deutsche Glasfaser





• Voneus appoints Mike Quinn to lead its UK FTTP project, which last year received £30 million from Macquarie Capital



• Sunrise Communications and Iliad’s Salt have partnered for a $3 billion joint venture for FTTH, hoping to take on Swisscom

May 18th

• Openreach to slowly begin in-home work again, including FTTH installation, following the gradual relaxation of UK quarantine measures

May 15th

• BT reportedly in talks to sell off Openreach to raise £20 billion as it announces a £12 billion FTTP extension project