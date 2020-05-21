Thursday, 21 May 2020

FTTx: Who's winning the race to fibre supremacy?

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Thursday 21 May 20

Fibre rollouts are continuing throughout the world, in spite of setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But with a wide range of lofty targets to meet, which operators are faring best at developing their networks during this trying time? Keep up to date with the global fibre rollout here

Can the UK achieve its own challenges to deliver gigabit-capable full fibre for all by 2025? Find out what the operators think in Total Telecoms free upcoming webinar,  Fibre Britain 2025   May 21st &bull…

Can the UK achieve its own challenges to deliver gigabit-capable full fibre for all by 2025? Find out what the operators think in Total Telecoms free upcoming webinar,  Fibre Britain 2025

 

May 21st

•  Broadway Partners have announced their plan to deliver their gigabit-capable fibre network to half a million homes by the end of 2022
 

• Openreach to deploy Nokia’s PON solutions for their fibre broadband network

 

May 20th

 

• Manx Telecom granted £10 million by government to complete fibre rollout on the Isle of Man
 

• WhiteFibre’s FTTH network has reached 20,000 homes on the Isle of Wight, as well as securing an additional £50 million to complete the project
 

• Gigaclear, working in partnership with Superfast Northamptonshire and Building Digital UK, have reached the milestone of 10,000 homes connected to their broadband network in Northamptonshire

 

May 19th

 

• OMERS and EQT Infrastructure complete their acquisition of German fibre company Deutsche Glasfaser

• Voneus appoints Mike Quinn to lead its UK FTTP project, which last year received £30 million from Macquarie Capital
 

• Sunrise Communications and Iliad’s Salt have partnered for a $3 billion joint venture for FTTH, hoping to take on Swisscom

 

May 18th

 

• Openreach to slowly begin in-home work again, including FTTH installation, following the gradual relaxation of UK quarantine measures

 

May 15th

 

• BT reportedly in talks to sell off Openreach to raise £20 billion as it announces a £12 billion FTTP extension project

 

 

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry