FTTx: Who's winning the race to fibre supremacy?

May 21st
Can the UK achieve its own challenges to deliver gigabit-capable full fibre for all by 2025? Find out what the operators think in Total Telecoms free upcoming webinar, Fibre Britain 2025
May 21st
• Broadway Partners have announced their plan to deliver their gigabit-capable fibre network to half a million homes by the end of 2022
• Openreach to deploy Nokia’s PON solutions for their fibre broadband network
May 20th
• Manx Telecom granted £10 million by government to complete fibre rollout on the Isle of Man
• WhiteFibre’s FTTH network has reached 20,000 homes on the Isle of Wight, as well as securing an additional £50 million to complete the project
• Gigaclear, working in partnership with Superfast Northamptonshire and Building Digital UK, have reached the milestone of 10,000 homes connected to their broadband network in Northamptonshire
May 19th
• OMERS and EQT Infrastructure complete their acquisition of German fibre company Deutsche Glasfaser
• Voneus appoints Mike Quinn to lead its UK FTTP project, which last year received £30 million from Macquarie Capital
• Sunrise Communications and Iliad’s Salt have partnered for a $3 billion joint venture for FTTH, hoping to take on Swisscom
May 18th
• Openreach to slowly begin in-home work again, including FTTH installation, following the gradual relaxation of UK quarantine measures
May 15th
• BT reportedly in talks to sell off Openreach to raise £20 billion as it announces a £12 billion FTTP extension project
