Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Sunrise–Salt's $3bn JV could shake up Swiss telecoms ecosystem

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Swisscom could have a new rival, as Sunrise Communication teams up with Iliad’s Salt unit in a new broadband partnership

Switzerland’s telecoms sector received a major shake up this morning when it was announced that Sunrise Communications and Iliad’s Salt are undertaking a broadband partnership aiming to reach 1.5 million homes by 2027.
 
The deal will see a mutual investment of around $3 billion, forming a 50–50 venture called Swiss Open Fiber. It is hoped that this new fibre-to-the-home company will be able to take on the Swiss incumbent operator, Swisscom, which currently dominates the country’s fibre market.
 
The decision is reportedly inspired by similar partnerships taking place across western Europe, in France, Germany, and Italy.
 
Marc Furrer, former president of the Swiss Federal Communications Commission, ComCom, will head the new venture.
 
“This platform is open and transparent to the market and we are extremely happy to have secured Marc Furrer, the most distinguished expert in the domestic market, to chair Swiss Open Fiber,” said Sunrise in a statement.
 
Swiss Open Fiber will be beginning what they are calling their "ambitious rollout plan" in Q4 of this year.
 
“We have an ambitious roll-out plan and encourage municipalities and utilities looking into FTTH deployment to reach out to us,” explained Pascal Grieder, CEO of Salt.
 
 
