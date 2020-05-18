Monday, 18 May 2020

Struggling SoftBank could sell its T-Mobile US stake

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Monday 18 May 20

Reports suggest that the conglomerate is in talks with Deutsche Telekom to sell “a significant portion” of its T-Mobile US holdings

Last month, the much awaited US merger of Sprint and T-Mobile finally took place, creating a $40 billion business. Just one month later…

Last month, the much awaited US merger of Sprint and T-Mobile finally took place, creating a $40 billion business.

Just one month later, however, and SoftBank is looking to sell off some of its equity to Deutsche Telekom, according to the Wall Street Journal.

SoftBank currently has a 24% stake in the new T-Mobile and exactly how much of this equity it is looking to part with is unclear. For Deutsche Telekom, who currently own around 44% of the new venture, almost any deal would see their stake rise above 50%.

SoftBank has been hit exceptionally hard by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly through its businesses such as Uber and Oyo, which cannot function effectively during lockdown. The conglomerate recorded a loss of $12.7 billion in the fiscal year ending this March.

In response, the company has pledged a sale of $41 billion in assets, much of which will be used in a share buyback.

 

Also in the news: 
Trump’s trade ban on Huawei extended to May 2021
Ex-CEO of Proximus investigated for insider trading
Today's headlines from The 5G Daily

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry