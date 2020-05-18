Struggling SoftBank could sell its T-Mobile US stake

Last month, the much awaited US merger of Sprint and T-Mobile finally took place, creating a $40 billion business. Just one month later…

Last month, the much awaited US merger of Sprint and T-Mobile finally took place, creating a $40 billion business.

Just one month later, however, and SoftBank is looking to sell off some of its equity to Deutsche Telekom, according to the Wall Street Journal.

SoftBank currently has a 24% stake in the new T-Mobile and exactly how much of this equity it is looking to part with is unclear. For Deutsche Telekom, who currently own around 44% of the new venture, almost any deal would see their stake rise above 50%.

SoftBank has been hit exceptionally hard by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly through its businesses such as Uber and Oyo, which cannot function effectively during lockdown. The conglomerate recorded a loss of $12.7 billion in the fiscal year ending this March.

In response, the company has pledged a sale of $41 billion in assets, much of which will be used in a share buyback.

Also in the news:

Trump’s trade ban on Huawei extended to May 2021

Ex-CEO of Proximus investigated for insider trading

Today's headlines from The 5G Daily