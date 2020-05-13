Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Macquarie to break up KCom

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Tuesday 12 May 20

The new owners said they would separate the Hull-based core of the business from its failed attempt to take the business national

Last year, Macquarie acquired KCom for £627 million following a bidding war. At that time, Kcom itself was reeling from a failed attempt to expand its business beyond the North of England and build a national network…

Last year, Macquarie acquired KCom for £627 million following a bidding war. At that time, Kcom itself was reeling from a failed attempt to expand its business beyond the North of England and build a national network, which left the company almost bankrupt.

Now, the new owners, Macquarie, will seemingly be dividing up KCom, according to sources speaking to the Financial Times, splitting off the core of the business from its failed national network. 

KCom has a monopoly on fibre broadband in the city of Hull, leaving this core portion of its business in a relatively stable position. The failed national expansion, however, is reportedly being prepared for sale, though this process has been hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not the first time KCom has tried to offload its national assets, but the price tag back in 2015 – reportedly around £200 million – was deemed prohibitive at the time. 

KCom is a historic company, having been founded in 1904 and notably resisting becoming part of BT in the 1960s.

 

Want to better understand the UK’s fibre broadband ecosystem? Learn from the operators at this year’s Connected Britain 

Also in the news: 
Dish scraps NB-IoT network in favour of 5G
Microsoft targeting Italy with $1.5 billion investment for cloud datacentre
BT suspends £2.5bn dividend in wake of pandemic

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry