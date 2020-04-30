CityFibre bringing FTTH to three more locations

The coronavirus lockdown has not put a dampener on CityFibre’s FTTH rollout ambitions, with the fibre provider seemingly adding three new locations to its burgeoning network. On Monday, CityFibre began construction of their 1Gbps…

The coronavirus lockdown has not put a dampener on CityFibre’s FTTH rollout ambitions, with the fibre provider seemingly adding three new locations to its burgeoning network.

On Monday, CityFibre began construction of their 1Gbps-capable fibre network in Bury St Edmunds, a project estimated to cost around £8 million. The next day, around 30 miles away, the town of Ipswich was announced to be the next location to receive the network build out. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given their relative sizes, this build is more expensive, estimated at £24 million.

Both of these new networks in the East of England will be supported by a previously built 114 km dark fibre network, which CityFibre announced back in February 2019.

But CityFibre has clearly set its sights beyond just the east of England. Yesterday, South Yorkshire’s Doncaster was next on the list to have network construction started. This project was estimated at around £25 million.

All of these new locations are part of the operator’s £4 billion investment programme, which seeks to target a million homes by 2021, expanding rapidly to 8 million by 2025. Presently, around 62 cities have been identified for this FTTH plan, with this expected to accelerate to over 100 rapidly following the successful the successful integration of FibreNation, which CityFibre acquired at the end of last month.

