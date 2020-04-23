Netcracker’s BSS/OSS solutions come to Amazon Web Services

Netcracker has today announced that its portfolio of BSS and OSS solutions are now deployed on Amazon’s AWS platform. This combined offering now gives CSPs increased access to Netcracker’s microservices-based BSS, OSS and Orchestration solutions to help them quickly deploy and monetise their digital services…

“Netcracker has been a driving force in the industry in transitioning its entire BSS/OSS and Orchestration portfolio to cloud native,” said Netcracker CTO Bob Titus. “Our collaboration with AWS allows customers to use cloud infrastructure without compromising quality or performance, and with a fully integrated digital user experience that will drive service innovation.”

T-Mobile Netherlands are one example of an operator already making use of Netcracker’s services to “greatly simplify” their operations via the AWS platform.

“Our deployment of [Netcracker’s] Digital BSS applications on AWS is a great achievement that contributes to our overall transformation strategy,” said Cristina Petcu, IT director of T-Mobile Netherlands.

The collaboration between Netcracker and AWS will see the former’s digital marketplace merged with the latters, creating a centralised catalogue of partner products, making it even easier for operators to select the solution that best meets their requirements.

Last month, Netcracker announced a similar arrangement with Google Cloud, clearly demonstrating their commitment to a cloud-based future.

