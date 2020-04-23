T-Mobile and Sprint begin consolidating 5G networks

The Sprint–T-Mobile merger finally closed earlier this month after over a year of legislative woes, with the resultant entity, the new T-Mobile, in a powerful position when it comes to 5G. Part of the major impetus for the merger was the excellent synergy of the two operators&rsquo…

The Sprint–T-Mobile merger finally closed earlier this month after over a year of legislative woes, with the resultant entity, the new T-Mobile, in a powerful position when it comes to 5G.

Part of the major impetus for the merger was the excellent synergy of the two operators’ 5G networks. T-Mobile currently has 600MHz low-band spectrum, providing a wide-ranging 5G network, as well as the short range but super fast high-band mmWave spectrum. Meanwhile, Sprint’s 5G spectrum holdings are in the 2.5GHz range, a happy medium between T-Mobile’s holdings.

Philadelphia has already received access to Sprint’s 2.5GHz network, while New York will gain access to this network “soon” according to T-Mobile. When this happens, New York will become the first city to gain access to all three bands of spectrum– low, mid, and high – for 5G.

The 5G consolidation process is no easy feat. Sprint’s 5G network, which is already up and running in nine cities, will need to be modified with T-Mobile equipment to make it accessible for T-Mobile customers. New York will be the first of these cities, with many more to follow.

The exact extent to which T-Mobile’s 5G deployment has been hampered by the coronavirus outbreak is unclear, but at least some work appears to still be possible, with the operator noting its recent additions of Detroit, St. Louis, and Columbus to the 5G fold.

This announcement also comes alongside the news that Sprint customers will now have LTE roaming enabled on T-Mobile’s network.

