Deutsche Telekom strikes Mobile IoT roaming agreement with a trio of operators

The IoT is set to explode with the widespread adoption of 5G, rapidly becoming an industry worth hundreds of billions. But, when it comes to the practicalities of the new technology, operators are still working out the kinks of just how this vast ecosystem will function when it comes to things like security and mobility.

For some industries, especially asset transportation, adoption of IoT technologies like smart meters and tracking solutions can only happen if the devices can function seamlessly across international borders, and this will require specific roaming agreements.

To this end Deutsche Telekom has signed narrowband (NB) roaming agreements with three key European operators: Swisscom, Telia, and Vodafone.

“Our customers need a sustainable roaming environment for their Mobile IoT deployments to deliver a consistent service across international borders. This allows them to benefit from economies of scale as they continue to expand their business,” says Rami Avidan, SVP of IoT at Deutsche Telekom. “We are working hard to help accelerate the adoption of NB-IoT roaming in Europe and beyond. It is great to see the interoperability of our and our first partners’ networks now in place.”

These agreements bring Mobile IoT availability to a total of 18 European countries, with Deutsche Telekom promising further NB roaming agreements will follow soon to expand the reach even further.

