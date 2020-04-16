Telco CEOs part of Trump’s crack team to revive the US economy

The coronavirus is hitting international economies hard, leaving many wondering what the financial world will look like once the proverbial dust settles. To this end, US President Donald Trump has yesterday created a number of bipartisan industry groups…

To this end, US President Donald Trump has yesterday created a number of bipartisan industry groups, spanning healthcare to transportation, each manned by an A-list of company CEOs. Naturally, the project has been given a grandiose name: the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups (GAERIG).

With telecommunications more important than ever during a national lockdown, this industry segment is quite well-represented. Here are the current members:

• Liberty Media – John Malone

• Verizon – Hans Vestberg

• T-Mobile – Mike Sievert

• Charter Communications – Thomas Rutledge

• Comcast – Brian Roberts

• Altec – Lee Styslinger

AT&T’s CEO Randall Stephenson is notably absent from this list, which otherwise comprises the usual suspects.

The technology sector of GAERIG is even more exhaustive, including many heavy hitters such as Tim Cook (Apple), Sundar Pichai (Google/Alphabet Inc), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), as well as execs from IBM, Intel, Qualcomm, Cisco and more.

Exactly what the role of the GAERIG is is not made clear by the press release, which merely says that the industry specialists “will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity”.

Based upon the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic so far, it has a fairly shakey track record when it comes to listening to experts, but the GAERIG shows that it undoubtedly has a wealth of experience to draw upon.

