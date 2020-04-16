The 5G Daily

5G is going to change the world. Find out how this exciting technology is going to reshape your industry at this year's Total Telecom Congress April 15th BT selects Ericsson for 4G and 5G core components, but seems to be in no hurry to remove the Huawei equipment. The UK5G Testbed & Trials Working Group have launched a Security-Sub Group focussing on the development of security policies and principles for the new technology. China Mobile's annual report shows 50,000 5G base stations built in 50 cities and 15…

5G is going to change the world. Find out how this exciting technology is going to reshape your industry at this year's Total Telecom Congress

April 15th

BT selects Ericsson for 4G and 5G core components, but seems to be in no hurry to remove the Huawei equipment.

The UK5G Testbed & Trials Working Group have launched a Security-Sub Group focussing on the development of security policies and principles for the new technology.

China Mobile's annual report shows 50,000 5G base stations built in 50 cities and 15.5 million 5G subscribers.

Bad news for 5G conspiracy theorists as French spectrum angency ANFR publishes preliminary report showing 5G exposure from pilot projects, even at full power, is well below the regulatory limit.

Proximus is pausing its 5G deployment in the city of Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve until it can allay the residents healthcare concerns about the new technology.

April 14th

Telmex has transferred its 50 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum to sister company Telcel, in preparation for the latter’s has transferred its 50 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum to sister company, in preparation for the latter’s 5G deployment

ZTE wins bid for China Mobile’s wins bid for China Mobile’s standalone 5G core

April 13th

Ericsson has announced it will be supplying Kansas-based operator Nex-Tech Wireless with has announced it will be supplying Kansas-based operatorwith 5G RAN and core components.

Eamonn Holmes receives backlash after lending support to 5G–coronavirus This Morning co-hostreceives backlash after lending support to 5G–coronavirus conspiracy theories . (Edit: Holmes has since apologised for his statements and said that there is “no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories”.)

Eamonn Holmes full statement on 5G remarks: "Many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers, and that was simply what I was trying to do. For the avoidance of any doubt ... no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories." pic.twitter.com/Gsu57yfkUB — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 14, 2020

Huawei VP Victor Zhang publishes an VP Victor Zhang publishes an open letter defending the company's role in UK connectivity

April 12th

Facebook is taking ‘ is taking ‘ aggressive measures ’ to remove misinformation linking 5G to the coronavirus from its platform

Dish may be unable to fulfil its Sprint–T-Mobile merger. If it fails to provide 5G coverage to 70% of the US by 2023, the company could face around $2 billion in fines. Coronavirus pressure meansmay be unable to fulfil its 5G network obligations related to themerger. If it fails to provide 5G coverage to 70% of the US by 2023, the company could face around $2 billion in fines.

April 11th

5G conspiracy theorists set fire to Dutch phone towers

BT CEO Philip Jansen, himself recently recovered from COVID-19, has called for an end to CEO Philip Jansen, himself recently recovered from COVID-19, has called for an end to 5G conspiracy theories and the resulting abuse to telecoms staff

“We all need to be able to recognise conspiracy theories, and to stop them before they become harmful. They are just like a virus – if we starve them of the ability to reach new people, they will die out, and we can all focus on coming together as one nation to get through these most challenging of times.”

April 10th

China Mobile taps ZTE to implement the 5G Message Center and send China’s tapsto implement the 5G Message Center and send China’s first 5G message based on the GSMA’s UP2.4 standard.

April 9th

China Unicom and Huawei partner up for a andpartner up for a 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO solution.

China Unicom Beijing and Huawei sign and memorandum of understanding for the ‘ andsign and memorandum of understanding for the ‘ 5G Capital ’ joint innovation project, which will see the two parties work together on pilot programmes for six new 5G solutions.

Magyar Telekom launches its commercial Hungarian operatorlaunches its commercial 5G network





Erillisverkot Finland selects Ericsson’s for public safety network selects’s 5G core for public safety network

Nokia launch new products in its launch new products in its AirScale range, including new MIMO adaptive antennas and compact dual and triple-band remote radio heads to support cell site deployment requirements.

April 8th