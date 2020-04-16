The 5G Daily

Thursday, 16 April 2020

April 15th

BT selects Ericsson for 4G and 5G core components, but seems to be in no hurry to remove the Huawei equipment.

The UK5G Testbed & Trials Working Group have launched a Security-Sub Group focussing on the development of security policies and principles for the new technology.

China Mobile's annual report shows 50,000 5G base stations built in 50 cities and 15.5 million 5G subscribers.

Bad news for 5G conspiracy theorists as French spectrum angency ANFR publishes preliminary report showing 5G exposure from pilot projects, even at full power, is well below the regulatory limit.

Proximus is pausing its 5G deployment in the city of Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve until it can allay the residents healthcare concerns about the new technology.  

 

April 14th 

Telmex has transferred its 50 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum to sister company Telcel, in preparation for the latter’s 5G deployment
 
ZTE wins bid for China Mobile’s standalone 5G core
 
 
April 13th 
 
Ericsson has announced it will be supplying Kansas-based operator Nex-Tech Wireless with 5G RAN and core components.
 
This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes receives backlash after lending support to 5G–coronavirus conspiracy theories. (Edit: Holmes has since apologised for his statements and said that there is “no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories”.) 
 
 
 
Huawei VP Victor Zhang publishes an open letter defending the company's role in UK connectivity
 
 
April 12th 
 
Facebook is taking ‘aggressive measures’ to remove misinformation linking 5G to the coronavirus from its platform
 
Coronavirus pressure means Dish may be unable to fulfil its 5G network obligations related to the Sprint–T-Mobile merger. If it fails to provide 5G coverage to 70% of the US by 2023, the company could face around $2 billion in fines.
 
 
April 11th
 
5G conspiracy theorists set fire to Dutch phone towers
 
BT CEO Philip Jansen, himself recently recovered from COVID-19, has called for an end to 5G conspiracy theories and the resulting abuse to telecoms staff 
 
“We all need to be able to recognise conspiracy theories, and to stop them before they become harmful. They are just like a virus – if we starve them of the ability to reach new people, they will die out, and we can all focus on coming together as one nation to get through these most challenging of times.”
 
 
April 10th
 
China Mobile taps ZTE to implement the 5G Message Center and send China’s first 5G message based on the GSMA’s UP2.4 standard.
 
 
April 9th
 
China Unicom and Huawei partner up for a 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO solution.
 
China Unicom Beijing and Huawei sign and memorandum of understanding for the ‘5G Capital’ joint innovation project, which will see the two parties work together on pilot programmes for six new 5G solutions.
 
Hungarian operator Magyar Telekom launches its commercial 5G network
 
Erillisverkot Finland selects Ericsson’s 5G core for public safety network
 
Nokia launch new products in its AirScale range, including new MIMO adaptive antennas and compact dual and triple-band remote radio heads to support cell site deployment requirements.
 
 
April 8th 
 
World Wide Technology develops blueprint to accelerate deployment of 4G/5G open virtualised RAN solutions with Cisco and Altiostar Technology
 

 

