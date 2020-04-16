The 5G Daily

5G is going to change the world. Find out how this exciting technology is going to reshape your industry at this year's Total Telecom Congress
April 15th
BT selects Ericsson for 4G and 5G core components, but seems to be in no hurry to remove the Huawei equipment.
The UK5G Testbed & Trials Working Group have launched a Security-Sub Group focussing on the development of security policies and principles for the new technology.
China Mobile's annual report shows 50,000 5G base stations built in 50 cities and 15.5 million 5G subscribers.
China Mobile's annual report shows 50,000 5G base stations built in 50 cities and 15.5 million 5G subscribers.
Bad news for 5G conspiracy theorists as French spectrum angency ANFR publishes preliminary report showing 5G exposure from pilot projects, even at full power, is well below the regulatory limit.
Proximus is pausing its 5G deployment in the city of Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve until it can allay the residents healthcare concerns about the new technology.
April 14th
Telmex
has transferred its 50 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum to sister company Telcel
, in preparation for the latter’s 5G deployment
April 13th
Ericsson
has announced it will be supplying Kansas-based operator Nex-Tech Wireless
with 5G RAN and core
components.
This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes
receives backlash after lending support to 5G–coronavirus conspiracy theories
. (Edit: Holmes has since apologised for his statements and said that there is “no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories”.)
Huawei
VP Victor Zhang publishes an open letter
defending the company's role in UK connectivity
April 12th
Facebook
is taking ‘aggressive measures
’ to remove misinformation linking 5G to the coronavirus from its platform
Coronavirus pressure means Dish
may be unable to fulfil its 5G network obligations
related to the Sprint–T-Mobile
merger. If it fails to provide 5G coverage to 70% of the US by 2023, the company could face around $2 billion in fines.
April 11th
5G conspiracy theorists set fire
to Dutch phone towers
BT
CEO Philip Jansen, himself recently recovered from COVID-19, has called for an end to 5G conspiracy theories
and the resulting abuse to telecoms staff
“We all need to be able to recognise conspiracy theories, and to stop them before they become harmful. They are just like a virus – if we starve them of the ability to reach new people, they will die out, and we can all focus on coming together as one nation to get through these most challenging of times.”
April 10th
China Mobile
taps ZTE
to implement the 5G Message Center and send China’s first 5G message
based on the GSMA’s UP2.4 standard.
April 9th
China Unicom Beijing
and Huawei
sign and memorandum of understanding for the ‘5G Capital
’ joint innovation project, which will see the two parties work together on pilot programmes for six new 5G solutions.
Hungarian operator Magyar Telekom
launches its commercial 5G network
Erillisverkot Finland
selects Ericsson
’s 5G core
for public safety network
Nokia
launch new products in its AirScale
range, including new MIMO adaptive antennas and compact dual and triple-band remote radio heads to support cell site deployment requirements.
April 8th
World Wide Technology
develops blueprint to accelerate deployment of 4G/5G open virtualised RAN
solutions with Cisco
and Altiostar Technology
