VEON appoints new CEO of Beeline Russia

VEON has today announced that Alexander Torbakhov has been named the next CEO of its Russian subsidiary, Beeline.

Current Beeline CEO, Vasyl Latsanych, announced in February that he would be stepping down from his position in June. Later that month, an interim CEO, Viktor Biryukov, was selected, though it seems he will not be necessary as Torbakhov will be taking up the position from the 6th of April.

Torbakhov has a quarter of a decades experience, having worked for both Russia’s largest retailer, X5 Retail Group, and its largest bank, Sberbank. He has even briefly led Beeline Russia’s operations previously, around ten years ago.

“Beeline is one of Russia’s strongest brands and I look forward to leading the company and continuing the operational and financial transformation that began several months ago,” said Torbakhov. “The coronavirus pandemic has again highlighted the importance of connectivity and digital services for society and I’m committed to placing customers at the centre of Beeline’s future strategy.”

VEON is certain that Torbakhov will be an excellent fit for the role given his varied experience.

“Alexander is a respected business figure in Russia and brings with him a wealth of success from some of the country’s largest consumer and technology businesses. His experience and leadership will be crucial as we continue to transform the operational and financial performance of Beeline Russia,” commented VEON’s joint CEOs, Sergi Herrero and Kaan Terzioglu.

Beeline and VEON have both undergone some significant personnel changes recently; indeed, Herrero and Terzioglu both only took up the role of co-CEO back in February.

