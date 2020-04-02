Hong Kong sees three 5G networks go live

Three of Hong Kong’s four mobile network operators – HKT, Hutchison 3 and China Mobile Hong Kong – have today launched their 5G services, the first day on which 5G spectrum has been made available.



Telecompaper reported that Hutchison 3 has launched with a HKD388 monthly plan including 100GB of data transfer, whilst CMHK will charge HKD438 for 100GB of bandwidth, though customers signing up before 30 June will be offered a discounted monthly rate of HKD298. HKT is charging HKD398 for 80GB of bandwidth via its CSL brand.



SmarTone, the fourth mobile operator in the Hong Kong market, are yet to announce plans to switch on 5G services.