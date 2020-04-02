Proximus launch 5G, but issue profit warning after COVID-19 crisis

Belgian telecom operator Proximus launched its 5G telecoms services today, the first operator to do so in the country, while also announcing plans to cut its dividend.



The incumbent operator said its 5G rollout would have initial coverage in 30 Belgian cities and at the country’s main airport on the edge of Brussels.



The launch is part of the company’s wider #inspire2022 strategy which will see it accelerate fibre rollout, create an open network to attract new wholesale partners, and create a new Network Business Unit, led by CTO Geert Standaert.



Also today, Proximus flagged the possible impact of the coronavirus crisis on the group’s business and said it would cut its dividend for 2020, 2021 and 2022.



“I am very pleased to present our plan # inspire2022, which crystallizes a radical change in our vision and our ambition,” said CEO Guillaume Boutin. “The experience of the Covid-19 pandemic that we are going through, reinforces our conviction that Proximus is a key player for a prosperous digital Belgium.”



“In this unprecedented period, we are particularly aware of our responsibilities towards our employees, our customers and Belgian society as a whole. We must offer everyone access to high-quality networks as well as services and experiences that meet their expectations every day without fail.”