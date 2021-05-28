What are operators doing to support their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The UK is heading into lockdown once again, with pressure building on the operators to deliver quality connectivity and support their customers during this difficult time May 27th AT&T are working with Walmart to offer people in financial hardship cheap or even free internet and wireless plans as part of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program March 9th Vodafone launching communities.connected, offering unlimited data plans to the private and public sector at reduced rates so that they can support vulnerable people February 22nd Vodafone UK extend free mobile data to 150,000 more school kids February 12th With a lockdown half-term upon us, Virgin Media is extending its free TV offering by making a variety of entertainment, lifestyle and learning-based programming at no extra cost February 4th Virgin Media's ‘Help for Home Learners’ initiative will provide 1,500 laptops and mobile dongles to disadvantaged schoolchildren across the UK Lycamobile has partnered with the Department of Education to give eligible families 20GB of free data per month to support children’s learning until the end of the school year January 29th Zen lowers the price of its full fibre broadband packages by around 10% to support home schooling and remote working Virgin Media is giving all TV customers free access to popular kids programmes during lockdown, to last until the 3rd of March January 22nd Research from Assemblyshows that UK operators have spent around £940 million on supporting the public throughout the coronavirus pandemic January 18th Hyperoptic is offering free broadband packages for families to help facilitate home education January 15th EE extends its unlimited data offer for NHS staff, as well as a 20% discount on their bill. Community Fibre are offering 1-year full-fibre broadband for free to vulnerable London households to help with homeschooling January 14th Vodafone offering free and discounted access to online learning resources, including Azoomee, MarcoPolo World School, SchoolOnline.co.uk, and New Skills Academy. January 12th Virgin Media have announced a wave of customer support measures, including: making some pay and on-demand services available at no extra cost; zero rating the Oak National Academy learning resources website; providing 20GB of additional mobile data per month for families facing financial difficulties; and free data, minutes, and texts for vulnerable customers…

The UK is heading into lockdown once again, with pressure building on the operators to deliver quality connectivity and support their customers during this difficult time

May 27th

AT&T are working with Walmart to offer people in financial hardship cheap or even free are working withto offer people in financial hardship cheap or even free internet and wireless plans as part of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

March 9th

Vodafone launching communities.connected, offering unlimited data plans to the private and public sector at reduced rates so that they can support vulnerable people

February 22nd

February 12th

With a lockdown half-term upon us, Virgin Media is extending its free TV offering by making a variety of entertainment, lifestyle and learning-based programming at no extra cost

February 4th

Virgin Media's ‘Help for Home Learners’ initiative will provide 1,500 laptops and mobile dongles to disadvantaged schoolchildren across the UK

Lycamobile has partnered with the Department of Education to give eligible families 20GB of free data per month to support children’s learning until the end of the school year

January 29th

Zen lowers the price of its full fibre broadband packages by around 10% to support home schooling and remote working

Virgin Media is giving all TV customers free access to popular kids programmes during lockdown, to last until the 3rd of March

January 22nd

Research from Assembly shows that UK operators have spent around £940 million on supporting the public throughout the coronavirus pandemic

January 18th

Hyperoptic is offering is offering free broadband packages for families to help facilitate home education

January 15th

EE extends its unlimited data offer for NHS staff, as well as a 20% discount on their bill.

Community Fibre are offering 1-year full-fibre broadband for free to vulnerable London households to help with homeschooling

January 14th

Vodafone offering free and discounted access to offering free and discounted access to online learning resources , including Azoomee, MarcoPolo World School, SchoolOnline.co.uk, and New Skills Academy.

January 12th

Virgin Media have announced a wave of customer support measures, including: making some pay and on-demand services available at no extra cost; zero rating the Oak National Academy learning resources website; providing 20GB of additional mobile data per month for families facing financial difficulties; and free data, minutes, and texts for vulnerable customers.

January 8th

BT has announced its ‘Lockdown Learning’ support scheme for kids and families that have limited access to the internet, offering free mobile data, WiFi vouchers, and zero-rating a number of education websites.

January 6th

Vodafone is making business broadband free for 12 months on a 36-month plan available to all small businesses (1-50 employees) until February 28th

January 5th

Three, Smarty, Virgin Mobile, EE, Tesco Mobile and Sky Mobile are partnering with the Department for Education so that children without internet access can request free, additional data through their school and the DFE’s Get Help with Technology programme. Unlimited data will be applied until the end of the school year in July.

Vodafone is providing 350,000 free data SIMS from via its schools.connected campaign

December 20th

The government has delivered 560,000 connected devices to schoolchildren in 2020. They are targeting a further million devices by Easter.

November 18th

Vodafone is giving 250,000 children free data SIMs so that they can continue their education throughout lockdown

November 16th

Virgin Media are launching their Essential broadband service , offering customers on Universal Credit a 15Mbps connection at a fixed price of £15 per month.

November 9th

Vodafone has offered an unlimited voice and data plan has offered an unlimited voice and data plan for jobseekers for £10 per month, and extended its free upgrade to unlimited data for NHS workers until January 31st

Vodafone has won £30 million in government funding to help create A consortium includinghas won £30 million in government funding to help create advanced drones to support the industrial and engineering industries overcome some of the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

November 5th

Lycamobile offers NHS staff a free month of their International Unlimited Plan, with a 20% discount on the plan from their second month.

***

June 19th

May 28th

Vodafone has teamed up with Bernardo's to launch ' has teamed up withto launch ' The Great British Tech Appeal ', asking the public to donate unwanted smartphones and tablets which would then be redistributed to those most in need during the pandemic.

May 18th



The UK government has Lycamobile, iD Mobil, Zzoomm, Ask4, Wightfibre, Spectrum, Community Fibre, Voneus, Tesco Mobile, Giffgaff, and the Post Office.

The UK government has announced that it is working with a range of network operators to provide deals for NHS workers and vulnerable people in society. Companies providing these special offers includeand the

May 6th

Vodafone extends unlimited data for NHS and vulnerable customers for 6 months, with UK care workers now also eligible.

April 30th

Ofcom has revised its annual work has revised its annual work schedule in the wake of the mass disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Three has announced that NHS has announced that NHS video consultations will not consume customer data and can be viewed even by those with no remaining data.

April 28th

B4RN partners with ZyXEL to provide Rural broadband providerpartners withto provide free routers for 21 schools.

April 23rd

Glide had announced it will provide broadband free of charge for the 300–800 key workers scheduled begin work at the Nightingale hospital in Bristol currently being constructed.

April 22nd

O2 has donated £1 million to has donated £1 million to support the BBC's Big Night In raising money for vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus.

Mobile Ecosystem Forum, Mobile UK and UK Finance, telcos have Co-ordinated by theand, telcos have joined forces with banking and financing industries to try to tackle the recent boom in SMS related fraud, as scammers try to take advantage of coronavirus health messages.

April 21st

The UK National Cyber Security Service (NCSS) has reportedly taken down 2,000 coronavirus-related scams last month and today launched a ' Cyber Aware ' campaign, encouraging the public to report suspicious emails.

GSA shows that the number of commercially available 5G devices A report by theshows that the number of commercially available 5G devices have increased 41% in the last month, with nearly 100 5G capable devices now available.

April 20th

Vodafone has announced it is providing connectivity for the newly made Nightingale Hospital and has announced it is providing connectivity for the newly made Nightingale Hospital and increasing capacity in the local area. They have also doubled the calling capacity of the NHS 111 advice service, allowing it to handle 2,400 calls simultaneously, as well as providing relief staff for the surging service.

World Health Orangization and the International Telecommunications Union have announced a Theand thehave announced a joint project to work with operators to help send coronavirus advice messages via SMS to people around the world without access to the internet. While this scheme is set to begin in the Asia-Pacific region, it will be rolled out in Europe as soon as possible.

April 19th

UK government has announced a Thehas announced a scheme to provide 'disadvantaged children' with laptops and 4G routers to support their education during the pandemic. Care leavers, children with social worker support, and year 10 pupils, that do not already have access to the devices will be given them.





April 17th

Financial Times reports that most Brits (65%) are A new survey commissioned by thereports that most Brits (65%) are in favour of letting the government use mobile phones to track the spread of the coronavirus.

Virgin Media is adding a further is adding a further 17 channels at no extra cost, including a range of popular entertainment and documentary channels. The channels will be free until May 16th. Virgin Media is now offering over 50 additional channels free of charge.

April 15th

Vodafone is providing customers with their new is providing customers with their new Lookout Mobile Security service for three months free of charge, aiming to minimise the impact of increased cyber security attacks during the quarantine period.

April 14th

Thousand Eyes showing a 64% decrease in outages across UK networks between the 6th and the 12th of April. Operators efforts to bolster their networks and make them more resilient appear to be working, with research fromshowing a 64% decrease in outages across UK networks between the 6th and the 12th of April. Guy’s and St Thomas’ and King’s College Hospital, supported by King’s Health Partners Academic Health Sciences Centre and King’s College London have launched the Life Lines project, allowing families to communicate with their hospital-bound relatives via a secure online platform. The Life Lines project seeks to provide two tablets to every intensive care unit (ICU) in the country - BT has collaborated with its tech partners Google, Samsung, and MobileIron to provide Life Lines with a large number of 4G-enabled tablets for this purpose.

April 10th

Working alongside the government, a group of operators have sought to centralise their message of support for NHS England, NHS Improvement, and NHSX. The measures taken include ensuring that NHS workers receive additional minutes and data to meet their needs at no additional costs, ensuring that clinicians working from home have their broadband upgraded to superfast as soon as possible, improved connectivity for care homes, and providing additional support for vulnerable customers.

The operators taking part in the joint commitment are BT (EE), Openreach, Sky Broadband (Sky Mobile), TalkTalk, Virgin Media (Virgin Mobile), O2, Three UK, Vodafone, Cityfibre, Gigaclear, Tesco Mobile, giffgaff, Hyperoptic, and KCOM.

April 9th

EE has announced that it will enable unlimited mobile data for all NHS staff for the next six months.

“We hope this gives NHS staff one less thing to worry about. They can keep in touch with friends and family and use the internet without worrying about using up their data. Along with the discount we already provide, this is a thank you from all of us at EE to those in the NHS that are working so hard for us all,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division.

altnets are still investing heavily in full-fibre despite the coronavirus outbreak, with the Theare still investing heavily in full-fibre despite the coronavirus outbreak, with the latest research showing their combined coverage is up to 1.2 million premises.



Virgin Media has added a range of Sky channels to its free TV channel offering it made earlier this week. The Sky channels include Sky One, Sky Comedy, Sky Crime, and Sky Sports Mix, and will be available to all of its TV customers from tomorrow until May 9th.

April 8th

Vodafone Foundation and Imperial College London have released a free app to help scientists A partnership betweeen thehave released a free app to help scientists accelerate coronavirus research . Once downloaded, the app, called DreamLab, uses the processing power of your idle mobile phone to contribute to a virtual supercomputer, which is using AI to hunt for anti-viral components in existing medicines.

April 7th

Honest Mobile have donated 1,000 sims to have donated 1,000 sims to DevicesDotNow , the campaign to help reach the 1.7 million UK households that don't have internet access and risk isolation during the pandemic.

April 6th

BT and Virgin Media have announced that their frontline workers, who are crucial to keeping their networks up and running, will be receiving a A number of operators includinghave announced that their frontline workers, who are crucial to keeping their networks up and running, will be receiving a pay rise during this difficult time.

Sure, Guernsey's incumbent operator, is offering a range of measures to help keep the island connected, including upgrading all 'basic' broadband customers to 'standard', ensuring faster internet service. It also offers free roaming for those customers caught abroad and unable to return, free calls to COVID-19 support lines, and free 24-hour landline calls for customers using Piper Lifeline service or who are on the Telephone Assistance Scheme

BT's CEO Philip Jansen is generously donating his salary to NHS workers for the next six months. He also noted that no BT staff will lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus.

Virgin Media has announced it will give its TV customers access to 18 additional channels free of charge until May 2nd, including Comedy Central, Discovery, Fox, Gold and MTV. The move builds on last month's decision to offer a range of kids TV channels for free (see below).

April 3rd

Tesco Mobile offers all pay-as-you-go and pay-monthly customers free evening (8pm to 8am) and weekend calls.

April 2nd

Teleconnect has committed to providing all of its customers with remote working capabilities for free, including IT support and delivering phone systems.

April 1st

Ofcom have praised the operators' efforts to keep the nation connected and have promised to do their part by relaxing their broadband obligations, such as end-of-contract notifications, speed guarantees, and automatic compensation where the operators are unable to carry out repairs.

Vodafone is moving to support education during this difficult time, making online e-learning courses from Udemy and extended access to Perlego’s online library of academic text books and publications available for free. The operator has also announced it will be extending its 30-day free access to unlimited mobile data offer to its Pay Monthly customers who are registered NHS staff.

KCOM has removed all data caps from home broadband packages until further notice as part of measures to help its customers through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Zzoomm is offering new and existing customers a free upgrade to their 900Mbps service for April, May and June as part of an initiative to keep people connected with connected with family, friends and colleagues.

March 31st

Manx Telecom: Isle of Man operator Manx Telecom has announced a number of special COVID-19 measures for its customers. It is making all local and national calls free to customers on the 'Low User Choice' social inclusion tariff. For PAYG mobile customers, it is extending PAYG vouchers and top-up validity from 90 to 180 days; and introducing a 50 percent call charge reduction in local mobile minutes to other Manx Telecom mobiles, as well as Sure mobiles. For broadband customers, the operator is removing all caps on broadband services for free, allowing Essential and Fast broadband customers to stay connected. The company also said that it would not disconnect any customers suffering financial hardship as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic. : Isle of Man operator Manx Telecom has announced a number of special COVID-19 measures for its customers. It is making all local and national calls free to customers on the 'Low User Choice' social inclusion tariff. For PAYG mobile customers, it is extending PAYG vouchers and top-up validity from 90 to 180 days; and introducing a 50 percent call charge reduction in local mobile minutes to other Manx Telecom mobiles, as well as Sure mobiles.

Virgin Media: Virgin Media has announced that it is offering a number of popular childrens' TV channels, including Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, to its TV customers free of charge until April 21st.

March 30th

A consortium of UK operators have agreed to remove data caps on fixed line broadband. These currently include BT (including Openreach and EE), Virgin Media, Sky, TalkTalk, O2, Vodafone, Three, Hyperoptic, Gigaclear, and KCOM.

They also promised to “fairly and appropriately” support customers who were struggling to pay their bills, as well as offering “generous” new landline and mobile packages, especially to vulnerable members of society.

“It’s fantastic to see mobile and broadband providers pulling together to do their bit for the national effort by helping customers, particularly the most vulnerable, who may be struggling with bills at this difficult time. It is essential that people stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. This package helps people to stay connected whilst they stay home,” said digital secretary, Oliver Dowden.

BT Group: Despite the telecoms industry being one of those most resilient to the economic impact of coronavirus, BT Group has noted that slashing its dividends is the 'obvious' solution to recoup its virus-related losses.

March 29th

B4RN: A story in the : A story in the Sunday Times shows that Broadband for the Rural North (B4RN) have been working closely with local villagers to ensure that broadband connectivity was in place for rural communities before the lockdow.

March 27th

Vodafone: Vodafone offers 500,000 UK Pay Monthly customers 30-days free access to unlimited data. Those customers flagged as ‘vulnerable’ will be proactively upgraded so they too can benefit.

Juice Broadband: The Poole-based operator is offering unlimited free UK calls to customers.

March 26th

O2: The UK operator has decided to zero rate key websites providing support during the COVID-19 outbreak (i.e., visiting these sites will not count towards data allowance). Twenty-two organisations’ websites are included, such as Citizens Advice, Samaritans, Mind, and ChildLine.

March 25th

Uno: The national operator announced it would be removing data caps for all customers for three months.

County Broadband: The rural broadband operator has removed data caps for all of its limited data package customers.

“The past few weeks have proved very disruptive for everyone with the COVID-19 health pandemic temporarily restructuring our way of life in rapid and profound ways. What has become very clear is that the internet has become the fourth utility, essential to employees remote working, children remote learning, providing entertainment and for staying in virtual touch with family and friends – especially for those in more remote rural communities,” said Lloyd Felton, County Broadband CEO.

“We are therefore today converting any packages with data caps to unlimited data packages and putting on hold inflation linked price increases that were previously planned to align our packages to the market as a whole. We hope this announcement will provide much needed help for our customers during this uncertain and challenging time. Our customer services team will also be providing additional support to those who need it.”

Virgin Media: The national operator has announced it will bring 500 customer-support (i.e., call centre) jobs back to the UK to overcome issues surrounding outsourcing location lockdowns in countries like India and the Philippines.

March 24th

KCOM: The operator announced it will not disconnect customers for non-payment of bills in an effort to help vulnerable customers stay connected.

March 23rd

Airband: Airband have upgraded their old network customers to unlimited usage packages, as well as doubling their previous broadband speeds. EDIT: Airband has since removed data caps for all broadband packages.

March 20th

BT: The UK incumbent operator has made a number of changes to help support their customer base during the pandemic:

• NHS online and 111 will no longer consume data allowance

• Unlimited home broadband for all

• Remove out-of-bundle charges for critical services, including landline and mobile calls, and introduce £5-per-month cap

• Dedicated support teams focussed on physical disabilities, mental health, and financial troubles

KCOM: The operator excludes key work-from-home technologies (such as Skype, VPNs, and cloud-based office software packages) from consuming data allowance. EDIT: KCOM has since removed data caps for all broadband packages

March 19th

Jersey Telecom, Sure, Homenet: Jersey operators reach an agreement with local government to boost full fibre broadband lines on the island to 1 Gbps at no additional cost.

Three: The operator announced that customers will not have to use their data when accessing NHS online.

Vodafone and TalkTalk: The two national operators reported a surge in internet usage, up 20% since Monday, when the nation started to work from home in earnest.

March 18th

Virgin: Pay Monthly subscribers to be given unlimited minutes to landlines and other mobiles, as well as an additional 10GB of data, at no additional cost.

March 17th

Sky: Sky introduced a range of measures during the coronavirus outbreak: Sky Go Extra will be available to all customers free of charge, UK landline calls will be free for Sky Talk customers until April, and Sky Mobile customers will get a free 10GB data boost. Sky also noted that call centres and engineers would prioritise existing customers during this time to maintain a smooth service.