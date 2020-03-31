What are UK operators doing to support their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic?

March 31st Manx Telecom: Isle of Man operator Manx Telecom has announced a number of special COVID-19 measures for its customers. It is making all local and national calls free to customers on the 'Low User Choice' social inclusion tariff. For PAYG mobile customers, it is extending PAYG vouchers and top-up validity from 90 to 180 days; and introducing a 50 percent call charge reduction in local mobile minutes to other Manx Telecom mobiles, as well as Sure mobiles. For broadband customers, the operator is removing all caps on broadband services for free, allowing Essential and Fast broadband customers to stay connected. The company also said that it would not disconnect any customers suffering financial hardship as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic. Virgin Media: Virgin Media has announced that it is offering a number of popular childrens' TV channels…

Manx Telecom: Isle of Man operator Manx Telecom has announced a number of special COVID-19 measures for its customers. It is making all local and national calls free to customers on the 'Low User Choice' social inclusion tariff. For PAYG mobile customers, it is extending PAYG vouchers and top-up validity from 90 to 180 days; and introducing a 50 percent call charge reduction in local mobile minutes to other Manx Telecom mobiles, as well as Sure mobiles. For broadband customers, the operator is removing all caps on broadband services for free, allowing Essential and Fast broadband customers to stay connected. The company also said that it would not disconnect any customers suffering financial hardship as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic.

Virgin Media: Virgin Media has announced that it is offering a number of popular childrens' TV channels, including Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, to its TV customers free of charge until April 21st.

March 30th

A consortium of UK operators have agreed to remove data caps on fixed line broadband. These currently include BT (including Openreach and EE), Virgin Media, Sky, TalkTalk, O2, Vodafone, Three, Hyperoptic, Gigaclear, and KCOM.

They also promised to “fairly and appropriately” support customers who were struggling to pay their bills, as well as offering “generous” new landline and mobile packages, especially to vulnerable members of society.

“It’s fantastic to see mobile and broadband providers pulling together to do their bit for the national effort by helping customers, particularly the most vulnerable, who may be struggling with bills at this difficult time. It is essential that people stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. This package helps people to stay connected whilst they stay home,” said digital secretary, Oliver Dowden.

BT Group: Despite the telecoms industry being one of those most resilient to the economic impact of coronavirus, BT Group has noted that slashing its dividends is the 'obvious' solution to recoup its virus-related losses.

March 29th

B4RN: A story in the Sunday Times shows that Broadband for the Rural North (B4RN) have been working closely with local villagers to ensure that broadband connectivity was in place for rural communities before the lockdow.

March 27th

Vodafone: Vodafone offers 500,000 UK Pay Monthly customers 30-days free access to unlimited data. Those customers flagged as ‘vulnerable’ will be proactively upgraded so they too can benefit.

Juice Broadband: The Poole-based operator is offering unlimited free UK calls to customers.

March 26th

O2: The UK operator has decided to zero rate key websites providing support during the COVID-19 outbreak (i.e., visiting these sites will not count towards data allowance). Twenty-two organisations’ websites are included, such as Citizens Advice, Samaritans, Mind, and ChildLine.

March 25th

Uno: The national operator announced it would be removing data caps for all customers for three months.

County Broadband: The rural broadband operator has removed data caps for all of its limited data package customers.

“The past few weeks have proved very disruptive for everyone with the COVID-19 health pandemic temporarily restructuring our way of life in rapid and profound ways. What has become very clear is that the internet has become the fourth utility, essential to employees remote working, children remote learning, providing entertainment and for staying in virtual touch with family and friends – especially for those in more remote rural communities,” said Lloyd Felton, County Broadband CEO.

“We are therefore today converting any packages with data caps to unlimited data packages and putting on hold inflation linked price increases that were previously planned to align our packages to the market as a whole. We hope this announcement will provide much needed help for our customers during this uncertain and challenging time. Our customer services team will also be providing additional support to those who need it.”

Virgin Media: The national operator has announced it will bring 500 customer-support (i.e., call centre) jobs back to the UK to overcome issues surrounding outsourcing location lockdowns in countries like India and the Philippines.

March 24th

KCOM: The operator announced it will not disconnect customers for non-payment of bills in an effort to help vulnerable customers stay connected.

March 23rd

Airband: Airband have upgraded their old network customers to unlimited usage packages, as well as doubling their previous broadband speeds. EDIT: Airband has since removed data caps for all broadband packages.

March 20th

BT: The UK incumbent operator has made a number of changes to help support their customer base during the pandemic:

• NHS online and 111 will no longer consume data allowance

• Unlimited home broadband for all

• Remove out-of-bundle charges for critical services, including landline and mobile calls, and introduce £5-per-month cap

• Dedicated support teams focussed on physical disabilities, mental health, and financial troubles

KCOM: The operator excludes key work-from-home technologies (such as Skype, VPNs, and cloud-based office software packages) from consuming data allowance. EDIT: KCOM has since removed data caps for all broadband packages

March 19th

Jersey Telecom, Sure, Homenet: Jersey operators reach an agreement with local government to boost full fibre broadband lines on the island to 1 Gbps at no additional cost.

Three: The operator announced that customers will not have to use their data when accessing NHS online.

Vodafone and TalkTalk: The two national operators reported a surge in internet usage, up 20% since Monday, when the nation started to work from home in earnest.

March 18th

Virgin: Pay Monthly subscribers to be given unlimited minutes to landlines and other mobiles, as well as an additional 10GB of data, at no additional cost.

March 17th

Sky: Sky introduced a range of measures during the coronavirus outbreak: Sky Go Extra will be available to all customers free of charge, UK landline calls will be free for Sky Talk customers until April, and Sky Mobile customers will get a free 10GB data boost. Sky also noted that call centres and engineers would prioritise existing customers during this time to maintain a smooth service.