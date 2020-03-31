‘Year of 5G’ still on track despite pandemic

The GSA’s latest announcement shows that 70 operators have now launched commercial 5G in 40 countries. Of these, 63 had launched 3GPP-compliant mobile services (57 full launches, 6 limited availability launches), and 34 had launched similarly compliant fixed wireless access (FWA) or home broadband (27 full launches…

The GSA’s latest announcement shows that 70 operators have now launched commercial 5G in 40 countries.

Of these, 63 had launched 3GPP-compliant mobile services (57 full launches, 6 limited availability launches), and 34 had launched similarly compliant fixed wireless access (FWA) or home broadband (27 full launches, 7 limited availability launches).

This figure is the tip of the iceberg, however, with their database showing that 381 operators in 123 countries are currently investing in 5G tech, thus we can expect many more commercial launches in the coming months.

“5G remains on track to become the fastest adopted mobile technology ever,” said Joe Barrett, president of the GSA.

“Not only are we seeing milestone after milestone being passed in 5G network deployments, but also in commercial 5G device launches. This month alone we’ve hit 70 operators with live 5G services and over 250 announced 5G devices, of which at least 67 are commercially available today. Regulators, operators and vendors are all working hard so that this year will see more spectrum auctioned or allocated, more 5G mobile and fixed wireless access services launched, and even more devices across all form factors come to market.”

2020 has long been pegged as the so-called ‘Year of 5G’, in which the next-generation technology would be launched at scale and become widely available. However, no one could have predicted the unprecedented impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has left entire nations in quarantine.

For some operators, the impact of the outbreak, particularly social distancing measures, on 5G rollouts has been significant. In Portugal, for example, the nation’s 5G spectrum auction has been put on hold due to the virus, leaving its operators chomping at the 5G bit. However, most operators are pressing on with their deployments unperturbed; in Japan, for example, SoftBank and NTT Docomo have both launched their networks in recent days, with newcomer Rakuten Mobile expected to do likewise next month.

The coronavirus is having a major impact on industries throughout the world and the telecoms sector is no different, but when it comes to the year of 5G operators are refusing to be stopped.

