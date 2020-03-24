ZTE 6G research team focussing on ‘intelligent architecture’

For most people, 6G is a mere pipe dream, as operators race to rapidly deploy their 5G networks. Not so for Dr Fang Min, ZTE’s director of 6G research and collaboration, who is already working with a team to make 6G a reality by 2030. But what would 6G even look like? For one thing…

For most people, 6G is a mere pipe dream, as operators race to rapidly deploy their 5G networks. Not so for Dr Fang Min, ZTE’s director of 6G research and collaboration, who is already working with a team to make 6G a reality by 2030.

But what would 6G even look like? For one thing, the networks would be able to handle incredible data rates and a massive data capacity.

“The 6G network should be able to support the peak data rate of 1 Tbps, the user data rate of 20 Gbps, and the cubic traffic capacity of 100 Gbps,” explained Dr Min, talking at this year’s virtual 6G Wireless Summit event.

Furthermore, the technology will unlock new services in the form of the Internet of Sense (primarily AR and VR applications), the Internet of AI, and the Internet of Industry. Dr Min also highlighted new technologies such as “3D connectivity” and “new horizon” communications, such as “the terahertz, the light, the molecular, the brain cloud, and the qubit.”

Dr Min and his team are currently working to create what he called “intelligent architecture” for the new technology, featuring “intelligent radio, intelligent coverage, and intelligent evolution.”

But in order to make this extraordinary vision a reality, Dr Min argues that 6G cannot be an afterthought for 5G. Indeed, he says that the industry must commit to researching the new technology between now and 2023 if it is to be ready for commercial deployment by 2030.

6G, of course, could be a transformative technology, reshaping the way in which we as human beings interact with one another and the world around us. But with 5G arguably still in its infancy and operators struggling to effectively monetise it, it seems it will be some time before like take an active interest in the monumental potential of sixth-generation technology.

