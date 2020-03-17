Build it and bits will come: UK govt to mandate gigabit broadband for all new builds

The UK government has today announced legislation that would require almost all of the new properties built in country to have access to gigabit-speed broadband. Prior to this announcement, developers were merely advised to deliver at least ‘superfast’ (i.e., >30 Mbps) broadband to new builds – in 2019, around 96% of new builds met this criteria…

The UK government has today announced legislation that would require almost all of the new properties built in country to have access to gigabit-speed broadband.

Prior to this announcement, developers were merely advised to deliver at least ‘superfast’ (i.e., >30 Mbps) broadband to new builds – in 2019, around 96% of new builds met this criteria.

However, the new legislation would require the developer to provide access to gigabit broadband, unless doing so would cost them >£2,000, in which case they must provide at least superfast broadband within the same cost cap. Only in cases where the operator declines to provide either type of connection is the developer entirely off the hook.

“This legislation means every new home will be built fit for the future and give people access to world-class broadband speeds from the moment they move in,” said digital secretary Oliver Dowden. “It’s all part of our plan to deliver on our commitment to give everyone in the UK access to gigabit broadband, as we connect and level up the country.”

The government is working with operators to incentivise the developers, with Virgin Media pledging to contribute at least £500 and up to £1,000, while Openreach has committed to a combined contribution with developers of £3,400. Further agreements with operators are pending,suggests the Department of Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS).

For their part, the mentioned operators welcomed the news, with Virgin Media CEO Lutz Schüler saying it was a move they had long called for.

“By busting these broadband barriers, government and industry can work together and ensure new homes are no longer left behind in the gigabit broadband revolution,” he said.

While this plan is another positive step towards Boris Johnson’s dream of ‘Gigabit Britain’, it should be noted that these legislative changes will only apply to England for the time being, due to the devolved nature of the law. However, the DCMS said it would work closely with the government bodies of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to ensure that the rules are ultimately implemented in a consistent manner.

The government is today consulting on secondary legislation, which is expected to provide more details about the new mandate.

