Thursday, 12 March 2020

UK budget to deliver £5bn broadband investment

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Wednesday 11 March 20

With the announcement of the 2020 budget, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirms the £5 billion investment to benefit the harder-to-reach parts of the country

Announcing the 2020 budget today, the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed the government’s plan to invest £5 billion to help build gigabit-capable networks throughout the UK by the end of 2025.   The investment will focus on extending broadband to the final 20% of hard-to-reach premises in the UK, including homes and businesses.    “Investment in levelling up and Britain&rsquo…

Announcing the 2020 budget today, the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed the government’s plan to invest £5 billion to help build gigabit-capable networks throughout the UK by the end of 2025.
 
The investment will focus on extending broadband to the final 20% of hard-to-reach premises in the UK, including homes and businesses. 
 
“Investment in levelling up and Britain’s full fibre future is vital, so today’s Budget measures are hugely welcome, particularly getting to harder to reach areas that have been left behind for too long,” said Tristia Harrison, chief executive of TalkTalk. 
 
However, actually achieving the goal of ‘gigabit Britain’ is going to be a tall order and can only be achieved through cooperation with industry.
 
“For Government to reach its full fibre rollout target, three things are vital: the consumer – so prices are fair; competition – so the £5bn rural subsidy doesn’t end in one company’s hands; co-operation within industry to deliver for the whole country,” noted Harrison.
 
Naturally, fibre companies were notably pleased with this announcement, with Greg Mesch of CityFibre noting that the nation will “need competition to ensure the full fibre rollout in cities and towns across the country continues at speed and no place is left behind.”
 
The budget also reiterated the government’s commitment to the Shared Rural Network, to which it is contributing “up to £510 million”. Through this project, it hopes to extend 4G geographical coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025.
 
As something of a footnote to the budget announcement, the document also confirmed that April will introduce a 2% tax on the revenues of digital businesses that derive value from the UK’s data: this includes companies like Facebook and Google, and is sure to have a significant impact on the way in which these companies interact with UK telcos in future. 
 
Overall, the budget represents a significant spending spree, with the development of widely available gigabit broadband just one of the ways in which the UK government is seeking to economically ‘level up’ areas of the country.   
 
It also includes a £5 billion emergency response fund to help the national tackle the coronavirus, though experts are suggesting that this will not be sufficient.
 
This great expenditure can only be facilitated by more borrowing, which means it is only a matter of time before the government is forced to tighten its purse strings once again. For the UK telcos, they must make the most of government fiscal support while it is available.
 
 
How can the UK achieve its gigabit ambitions? Find out from world class speakers at this year’s Connected Britain 
 
 
Also in the news:

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry