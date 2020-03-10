Ooredoo embraces Huawei for five 5G markets

The US’ ecopolitical might is nothing if not far reaching, but it seems there are some companies who will simply not be swayed. Ooredoo has today announced a five-year deal with Huawei, aiming to use the Chinese giant’s tech in five markets: Kuwait, Oman, Indonesia, Tunisia…



Ooredoo has today announced a five-year deal with Huawei, aiming to use the Chinese giant’s tech in five markets: Kuwait, Oman, Indonesia, Tunisia, and the Maldives.

Ooredoo Kuwait has already launched 5G eight months ago using Huawei’s technology and is reportedly accelerating the deployment of more 5G sites in the country, as well as in Oman.

Perhaps the most notable part of this announcement is that Ooredoo will be using Huawei, to varying extents, for every part of their networks, including the core. This bucks the trend in Europe, where the UK has restricted Huawei technology from its core networks, and EU guidance suggests likewise.

The operator will not be working with Huawei alone, however, as it also has partnerships with major rivals Nokia, Ericsson, and ZTE.

Despite the US’ best efforts, curbing Huawei seems to be a near impossible task, with the company claiming over 90 5G contracts at the end of last month. These additional deals with Ooredoo will presumably see the vendor pull close to triple figures, leading nearest competitor Ericsson.

This news comes alongside the announcement that Ooredoo Qatar’s current CEO, Waleed Mohamed Al Sayed is retiring, to be replaced immediately by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani. Al Thani has held a number of roles within the company since 2009, most recently serving as CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait.

“The vision and efforts of Waleed Al Sayed have had a great impact on Ooredoo’s reaching the global standing it enjoys today and his accomplishments will continue to bear witness of his good planning and future vision,” said Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, Ooredoo Group’s CEO. “I thank Waleed for all he’s given us the past thirty years and wish him all the best in the future. I’m also pleased to welcome Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani in his new roles. I’m confident in his ability to continue the journey of success.”

