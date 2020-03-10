Trio of Asian operators double down on gaming

With 5G on the horizon, gaming is one sector poised to reap the benefits, such as new VR and AR experiences and lower latency for more competitive e-sports. This industry is flourishing worldwide, but particularly in Southeast Asia were the market is expected to be worth over $8 billion in the next three years…

Now, Singtel, SK Telecom and AIS have announced an unnamed joint venture to develop additional gaming revenue streams. This builds on a previous partnership between Singtel and SK Telecom, which focussed on developing the region’s gaming ecosystem.

“Gaming is growing in popularity as digital entertainment for our customers in the region. There are some 200 million gamers in our markets, and the numbers continue to grow,” said Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel’s International Group.

The joint venture will reportedly provide a global gaming social network, alongside other media services such as broadcasting e-sports competitions and creating video content featuring e-sports stars.

“We've built a team of technology and gaming veterans to lead the charge as we take our next big step,” said Lang. “By combining our strengths with SK Telecom and AIS, both pioneers in entertainment, e-sports and gaming, we can contribute significantly to the gaming scene – from offering local community engagement solutions to content and payment channels, which are often regarded by game developers as challenges to enter Asian markets."

Southeast Asia has been noted as the fastest growing gaming market, especially for mobile games, but the industry as a whole is exhibiting impressive growth. E-sports are becoming increasingly mainstream, with a viewership expected to grow at 9% compound annual growth rate between 2019 and 2023.

Operators in other markets would be wise to make plans to get their slice of the gaming pie before rivals – and over-the-top services like Goaaogle and Amazon – secure too great a foothold.





