CEO of Three UK announces departure

Three UK has today announced that its CEO for nearly a decade, Dave Dyson, is stepping down later this month for personal reasons. He will remain on the company’s Board and will act as a senior executive resource for Three’s parent company, CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings…

Three UK has today announced that its CEO for nearly a decade, Dave Dyson, is stepping down later this month for personal reasons. He will remain on the company’s Board and will act as a senior executive resource for Three’s parent company, CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings.

Dyson was the longest serving CEO of a UK telco, seeing Three transition from 3G to 4G in 2013, as well as recently expanding into 5G

He will be replaced by Robert Finnegan, the current CEO of Three Ireland, who will take over on the 30th of March, while also retaining his role in the Irish business.

Finnegan has led Three’s Irish business since its launch in 2005, overseeing a market share growth from 1% to 36%. Currently, he is managing the merger of Three Ireland with O2 Ireland – a move which Dyson will be sad not to have achieved for the UK counterparts back in 2016, when the proposition was blocked by the European Commission.

As the head of Three Groups UK and Irish businesses, Finnegan will certainly have his hands full, but the Group is confident that the move will help increase alignment between the two platforms.

“With the integration of the Three and O2 business in Ireland largely complete, we now have a solid platform to look at the next phase of our development,” said Finnegan. “Collaborating more and progressively aligning operations and platforms with Three UK is an obvious opportunity and I am excited to be taking on this challenge as the CEO of both operations.”

This is not the first departure from Three this year, with veteran tech exec Phil Sheppard leaving last month , meaning the newly combined telco's executive could soon be full of new faces.

As a previous speaker at our Connected Britain event, we wish Dave Dyson well in all his future endeavours. If you would like to hear from a host of world-class speakers at this year’s Connected Britain event, discounted registration is available until this weekend.

Also in the news: