Every little helps as Tesco Mobile launches 5G

The initial 5G rollout includes most of the usual suspects: Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, Lisburn, Liverpool, London, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Sheffield, Slough, and Stoke-on-Trent.

“Today marks an exciting step for Tesco Mobile as we bring the latest technology to our customers. We’ve taken the time to be in a position to offer great value tariffs, making 5G accessible to everyone – all with the added perks of being part of the Tesco family,” said Tom Denyard, CEO of Tesco Mobile.

Further rollout is expected in the near future, but details have not been forthcoming.

However, the supermarket giant’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement with O2 means it has little direct control over where to rollout next, so it seems likely that to follow O2’s ambitions of launching 5G in 50 towns and cities later this year.

Access to Tesco’s new network will cost customers slightly more than their existing 4G plans, meaning they may face stiff competition from existing 5G players that are operating their new networks on a ‘no extra cost’ to consumers. However, this increase in price still leaves Tesco Mobile’s 5G rates very competitive, provided they can maintain this low cost.





