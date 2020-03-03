Tuesday, 03 March 2020

DT completes multivendor network slicing test

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Monday 02 March 20

Working with Nokia, Ericsson, and Qualcomm, Deutsche Telekom has reportedly completed the world’s first end-to-end transmission in two network slices on a multivendor platform

Network slicing is one of the most exciting technologies that 5G is set to enable, whereby network resources can be virtually ‘sliced’ to be better allocated for customer needs.
 
Now, Deutsche Telekom has announced the completion of end-to-end transmission tests in two network slices on a multivendor platform. The test was completed on a smartphone, using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, Ericsson’s 5G NR Standalone RAN, and a 5G core from Nokia.
 
“Full 5G Network Slicing promises to bring a whole new level of service experience for our enterprise customers,” explained Alex Jinsung Choi, Deutsche Telekom’s SVP strategy and technology innovation. “Customers should be able to provision slices for a variety of use cases with different service level needs and performance requirements.” 
 
Network slicing is a hugely attractive prospect for communications service providers (CSPs), allowing them to support a diverse range of services, each with unique requirements, on a common network. Research from Amdocs earlier this year suggests that around 80% of CSPs are aiming to trial network slicing by the end of 2020.
 
“We are excited to achieve this technical validation of end-to-end multi-vendor slicing with our innovation partners,” said Choi. “As a next phase, we will focus on realising the full automation of slices as a key step to unlock the true value of 5G for enterprise customers.”
 
 
