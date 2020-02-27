Ericsson Spectrum Sharing launches commercially

With the availability of spectrum always a thorn in operators’ sides, Ericsson has launched a new software solution that should allow them to get the maximum out of this precious resource. Ericsson Spectrum Sharing (ESS) software allows 4G and 5G to share the same band and the same radio…

With the availability of spectrum always a thorn in operators’ sides, Ericsson has launched a new software solution that should allow them to get the maximum out of this precious resource.

Ericsson Spectrum Sharing (ESS) software allows 4G and 5G to share the same band and the same radio, switching between the two in a millisecond based on user demand. It will allow operators to make the most of their existing spectrum, rolling out 5G on their existing LTE bands without needing to reinvest.

“For the first time, our customers do not have to re-farm spectrum before deploying a new ‘G’ and can quickly get 5G on the same footprint as they have with 4G today,” said Ericsson’s VP and head of networks, Fredrik Jejdling. “In the next 12 months, more than 80 percent of the commercial 5G networks we support will use our spectrum sharing solution to achieve broad 5G coverage.”

ESS is to be implemented by a range of service providers, including Swisscom, Telstra, Ooredoo, and Play.

This news comes just days after rival Huawei released its own dynamic spectrum sharing solution, called Hybrid DSS. Nokia has yet to launch a similar product, but reportedly has plans to do so later this year.

