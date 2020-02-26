Wednesday, 26 February 2020

Vodafone Australia prepares to launch 5G after bumpy 2019

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Wednesday 26 February 20

The launch will take “within weeks” according to Vodafone Australia CEO Inaki Berroeta

Vodafone Australia is hoping it can turn things around after a troublesome 2019 saw its financials suffer.   With legal troubles surrounding its merger with TPG and issues relating to the national ban of Huawei…

Vodafone Australia is hoping it can turn things around after a troublesome 2019 saw its financials suffer.
 
With legal troubles surrounding its merger with TPG and issues relating to the national ban of Huawei, the company’s customer base took a hit, resulting in a net loss of AUD279 million for 2019, more than doubling the previous year’s loss.
 
In the face of such uncertainty, the company was also somewhat handcuffed in its efforts to acquire new customers and accelerate its 5G schedule.
 
“Facing an uncertain environment, we made a strategic decision to focus on maintaining our post-paid mobile base,” explained acting CFO Sean Crowley.
 
But, with the TPG merger finally getting the go ahead, Vodafone Australia is confident that their fortunes are about to change.
 
The newly combined company will have a strong balance sheet and significantly increased assets, allowing it to compete more effectively with Telstra and Optus. 
 
It will also aid in their rollout of their 5G network, which Berroeta suggests will take place “within weeks”.
 
Rivals Telstra and Optus have already launched their 5G networks last year, so the new merged company will have some catching up to do. 
 
 
To explore every aspect of the world of 5G in 2020 and hear from world-renowned speakers, be sure to attend 5GLive 
 
Also in the news:

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry