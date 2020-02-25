New Havtor cable to connect Norway and Denmark

With its abundance of clean energy, low temperatures, and relatively sparse coastal population, Norway is becoming a hotbed for submarine cable activity this year. At this year’s Submarine Networks EMEA event, CEO of Nordic Consulting AS, Dag Aanensen, introduced the audience to the upcoming Havtor cable…

With its abundance of clean energy, low temperatures, and relatively sparse coastal population, Norway is becoming a hotbed for submarine cable activity this year.

At this year’s Submarine Networks EMEA event, CEO of Nordic Consulting AS, Dag Aanensen, introduced the audience to the upcoming Havtor cable, linking Lista in southwest Norway to Hanstholm in Denmark.

Named for the Norse god of thunder, Nordic Consulting’s new non-repeated submarine cable with 48 fiber pairs will span 165 km across the North Sea. Its direct interconnection between Norway and Denmark will create the shortest geographical route between Norway’s west coastline and the largest internet exchange points in Germany and the Netherlands.

An additional major advantage for landing a cable on the south-west coast of Norway is the readily available supply of renewable energy, which Havtor will exploit for its massive energy needs. The need to go green is of increasing concern for the subsea industry - and indeed the world, as Keith Schofield, general manager of the International Cable Protection Committee, noted in his opening address at the SubNets EMEA event.

“Norway is the power hub for Europe, the Havtor cable will land in the heart of the Norwegian power sector delivering 100% renewable electricity,” said Dag Aanensen, CEO of Nordic Consulting AS.

The route will also be the most secure between Norway and Denmark, with no crossing of existing infrastructure.

Regarding partners and vendors for the new cable, Nordic Consulting was as cagey as expected in this industry, saying that these players cannot be revealed at this time but include a Tier-1 provider and “world leading specialists within the subsea industry”, according to the press release.

The cable, which will cost an estimated $14.5 million, is expected to be ready for service in Q3 2021.

