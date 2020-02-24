County Broadband increases FTTP rollout plans to include Cambridgeshire

Since the rollout began last year, County Broadband has been slowly increasing the coverage of its fibre offerings throughout the East of England, beginning with parts of Essex and Norfolk. The work was facilitated by a £…

Since the rollout began last year, County Broadband has been slowly increasing the coverage of its fibre offerings throughout the East of England, beginning with parts of Essex and Norfolk.

The work was facilitated by a £46 million investment from Aviva investors, allowing the altnet to target 20,000 premises by the end of 2020.

The initial plan was for the rollout to have passed 50 villages by Q2 2020, but this did not include scope for any locations in Cambridgeshire.

However, County Broadband announced the expansion of this plan on Tuesday, finally aiming to reach nine additional villages in southern Cambridgeshire.

“Whilst Cambridgeshire is already ahead of some parts of the country when it comes to full-fibre broadband, there is still a long way to go as many communities and businesses still rely on an outdated, copper-based infrastructure,” said CEO of County Broadband, Lloyd Felton.

County Broadband’s model requires interest from 30% of local premises before work can begin. At the end of last year, the company announced that it had already signed up 10,000 customers for its fibre broadband rollout in Essex and Norfolk.