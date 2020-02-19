Recognition is key to subsea industry’s longevity

London’s Business Design Centre was filled today in anticipation of an exciting range of sessions at the Submarine Networks EMEA 2020 event. Keith Schofield, managing partner at Pioneer Consulting and general manager of the International Cable Protection Committee…

London’s Business Design Centre was filled today in anticipation of an exciting range of sessions at the Submarine Networks EMEA 2020 event.

Keith Schofield, managing partner at Pioneer Consulting and general manager of the International Cable Protection Committee, was the chair for the event, giving a passionate overview of the industry’s current situation, highlighting its challenges but also its myriad opportunities.

“Our community is getting noticed,” Schofield said. “Governments are here. Environmental interests are here. And, something that makes me gladder each year, young people are waking up to the amazing opportunities to contribute to this industry.”

Scholfield emphasised that it is only through this recognition – on the part of peers, media, governments, and, increasingly, the general public – that the industry will continue to grow.

“If no-one knows we are here, young people won’t even know its an option to join our community, citizens won’t care about protecting this critical infrastructure, and governments around the world will remain in blissful ignorance that they have outsourced critical infrastructure to commercial enterprise,” said Schofield.

The submarine cable industry must aim to be viewed as more than just static infrastructure, but as a dynamic, evolving industry that is crucial to the world’s connected ecosystem.

“They [governments] won’t appreciate it [the submarine community] until it’s no longer there, and, like the environment itself – whose preservation should be our number one priority – if no one knows or cares about us, it will be too late to repair the damage,” said Schofield.

Want to catch the latest from the Submarine Networks EMEA event? Follow the event on Twitter at #SubNetsEMEA

Also in the news: