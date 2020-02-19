Orange and Telxius partner up on transatlantic cable backhaul

WIth the ever increasing data demand between Europe and the US comes an equally increasing need for subsea capacity. Google’s Dunant cable will provide just that, aiming to span 6,600 km between the Atlantic coast of France and the US…

Google’s Dunant cable will provide just that, aiming to span 6,600 km between the Atlantic coast of France and the US. It is currently scheduled too be ready for service in late 2020.

Now, Orange and Telxius have announced that they will be helping one another to facilitate the new cable’s backhaul connectivity in both France and the US.

Orange will enable Telxius to connect terrestrially from Orange’s Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez CLS up to Paris, while Telxius will offer the same service to Orange from its CLS in Virginia Beach, linking to Ashburn.

“We will be operating two fibre pairs of over 30 terabits per second between France and the USA,” explained Orange CEO Jerome Barré. “It is a valuable extension of Orange’s global network, joining our Atlantic and Mediterranean routes to Africa, the Middle East and Asia with guaranteed best-in-class quality service.”

The partnership will allow both companies to take full advantage of the connectivity provided by the Europe-USA route, providing a strong transatlantic bridge for content-providers and third-party operators.

“This agreement confirms our commitment to provide the best services to our partners and customers, offering the latest technology, diverse routes, and best latency,” said Mario Martin, Ceo of Telxius.