Three’s 5G finally arriving in 66 locations this month

Three officially launched their 5G network in August last year, although this only covered central London. At the same time, they announced plans for a wider rollout to 25 locations by the end of 2019, but unforeseen difficulties saw this plan postponed…

Three officially launched their 5G network in August last year, although this only covered central London.

At the same time, they announced plans for a wider rollout to 25 locations by the end of 2019, but unforeseen difficulties saw this plan postponed.

Now, the company is finally ready to switch on its 5G networks in 66 UK towns and cities by the end of February, including Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, and Manchester.

“Today we are celebrating what is possible through 5G with a showcase of our ultra-fast 5G capabilities marking the next step in our 5G journey. 5G is set to change the world for all of us and we can’t wait for our customers to start experiencing it,” said Dave Dyson, Three’s CEO.

Three claims it will be able to “provide peak mobile speeds of up to 2x faster than other telco operators” and customers who have a 5G-capable phone will be able to access the 5G at no additional cost.

Despite Three’s claims of having superior 5G capabilities, how Three's 5G shapes up to its competitors remains to be seen. EE launched 5G mobile in May, Vodafone in July, and O2 in October, and the significance of this head start could be considerable.

To coincide with this release, Three has teamed up with Central Saint Martins art school to create a 5G experience for London Fashion Week, featuring a digital version of model Adwoa Aboah strutting down the catwalk.

Strangely, this is not the first 5G fashion statement we have seen this month, with Maya Jama sporting a 5G-powered augmented reality dress at this year’s Baftas. Is 5G fashion the next vertical telcos are exploring in 2020?





Want to know more about the role of 5G in the UK? Save the date for 5GLIVE

Also in the news: