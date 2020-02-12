Verizon heads to the UK with a 5G Lab

Verizon has announced that it is opening a 5G laboratory in the heart of London. Following the success of five similar ventures in the US, the 5G-enabled Lab will allow businesses, start-ups, and academics a useful location to test 5G apps and experiences…

Verizon has announced that it is opening a 5G laboratory in the heart of London.

Following the success of five similar ventures in the US, the 5G-enabled Lab will allow businesses, start-ups, and academics a useful location to test 5G apps and experiences.

The Lab will reportedly showcase 5G-enabled use cases for a variety of industries, including a mobile command center, an augmented shopping experience and smart retail shelving, intelligent asset management, and an AR-enabled workspace reimagining.

The Lab will soon be accompanied by a production studio in April, so publishers and advertisers will have “access to a cutting-edge technology platform, giving them the ability to experiment with 5G,” explained Tami Erwin, group CEO of Verizon Business. The studio will facilitate experimentation with 3D content, including virtual and augmented reality experiences, using state-of-the-art facilities like volumetric capture and motion capture.

“One of the best ways of unleashing the true possibilities of 5G is getting it into the hands of innovators and visionaries. Our London facility enables our international customers to benefit from this expertise as they look to deploy 5G-enabled applications and experiences,” said Erwin.

As its first 5G-enabled facility outside of the US, this UK expansion by Verizon will see them seeking to harness the wealth of UK and European-based tech companies more efficiently, perhaps ultimately giving them an edge back in the US.

