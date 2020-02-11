Judge to approve Sprint–T-Mobile merger tomorrow, sources say

The merger of the US’s third and fourth largest operators has been in the works for nearly two years now. A coalition of attorney generals from 13 states and the District of Columbia opposed the merger in June, arguing that the reduction in competition would result in inflated prices for customers…

A coalition of attorney generals from 13 states and the District of Columbia opposed the merger in June, arguing that the reduction in competition would result in inflated prices for customers. Sprint and T-Mobile, for their part, argue the opposite: that the merger would create jobs and increase competition between themselves and their rivals AT&T and Verizon.

Despite the protests, the legislative process has been creeping forward, with the deal receiving approval from the Department of Justice last July and then from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in November.

Now, anonymous sources suggest that the judge presiding over the case is leaning towards allowing the merger. The final verdict will be announced tomorrow.

The ruling could come with additional conditions from the judge, though this seems unlikely.

The deal was already modified to appease the Department of Justice, who ruled that Sprint must sell Boost Mobile, its largest prepaid subsidiary, to Dish Network, and T-Mobile must provide Dish with network access for seven years, so that Dish can construct a 5G network.

In effect, this condition would make satellite company Dish Network an additional player in the mobile space, but this alone has not been enough to quell the storm of anti-trust protests.

The deal, if it does receive the go ahead, will be worth a whopping $26.5 billion.

The newly formed company, still to be called T-Mobile, would have over 100 million customers. While this would still put it behind AT&T and Verizon, it significantly closes the gap and makes them a serious player in the US’s 5G race.

In this regard, the new conglomeration will use T-Mobile’s low-band and millimetre-wave spectrum, as well as Sprint’s mid-band spectrum.

Tomorrow will be an undeniably big day for the US telecoms industry.

