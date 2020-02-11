Tuesday, 11 February 2020

All BT customers now have access to 5G data plans

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Monday 10 February 20

Previously customers could only gain access to BT’s 5G network through upgrading their ‘Halo’ converged plan

BT has announced that all its customers will now have access to its 5G network via four new mobile plans.
 
Last year, BT launched its ‘Halo’ converged plans, which included the option to upgrade to 5G for additional expense.  
 
“Our BT Halo customers have been some of the first to enjoy 5G in the UK, and we’re now giving all of our customers the chance to get superfast, reliable mobile connections even in the busiest places,” said Pete Oliver, managing director of marketing, BT Consumer. “Whether you’re watching HD TV or sport on the go, or FaceTiming your family on the way home, 5G makes a huge difference to everyday experiences and opens up even more exciting new experiences like seamless augmented reality and HD mobile gaming.”
 
BT’s 5G network is currently live in 50 cities, including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Hull, Sunderland, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, Bristol, Wakefield, and Wolverhampton. 
 
Additional locations are being added rapidly, with BT aiming to reach 20 further locations by March.
 
For now, BT’s 5G network uses the 3.4 GHz band, but this could change later this year after Ofcom auctions additional spectrum in various bands, such as 700 MHz.
This would allow the company even broader coverage.
 
 
