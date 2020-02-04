Nokia unveils cloud-native 5G network operations software

It goes without saying that 5G networks are more complicated than their 4G and 3G predecessors. But the sheer multitude of network events, both physical and virtual, that will take place thanks to new 5G capabilities like network slicing means that the manual management of networks will soon become infeasible…

It goes without saying that 5G networks are more complicated than their 4G and 3G predecessors. But the sheer multitude of network events, both physical and virtual, that will take place thanks to new 5G capabilities like network slicing means that the manual management of networks will soon become infeasible.

“5G networks will require significantly more operations automation than past networks in order to achieve promised levels of efficiency and new service support,” said Dana Cooperson, Research Director at Analysys Mason.

Nokia’s cloud-native NOM software will use machine learning and customisable operations to automate network management, allowing near instantaneous response to a wide variety of network events. It is hoped that this will reduce repetitive actions, allowing CSP operation centres to concentrate on only the most critical of network events.

“With 5G forcing traditional functions, like revenue management and customer care, to the cloud and helping drive software deeper into the network, CSPs need a modern approach to performing network operations that is automated, more efficient and scalable,” said Ron Haberman, chief technology officer, Nokia Software. “The Nokia Network Operations Master delivers these capabilities and allows our customers to perform lifecycle operations with ease, efficiency, and confidence.”

NOM claims to be able to deliver scalability, resilience, and zero-downtime upgrades, ensuring a high level of efficiency and service support.

This news comes after last week’s announcement that Nokia had been selected , alongside Ericsson, to deliver Orange France’s 5G network. The major contract will see Nokia focus on the West and South-East of the country, where they already supply existing infrastructure for older-generation networks.

The 5G revolution is happening all around us. Help us make 5G Live

Also in the news: