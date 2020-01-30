EU issues 5G guidelines for dealing with “high risk” vendors

The EU appears to be following Britain’s lead on Huawei, issuing guidance to its member states yesterday suggesting that no specific vendors should be banned, but rather all should be subject to strict security tests. The European Commission&rsquo…

The EU appears to be following Britain’s lead on Huawei, issuing guidance to its member states yesterday suggesting that no specific vendors should be banned, but rather all should be subject to strict security tests.

The European Commission’s guidance takes the form of a cybersecurity ‘ toolbox ’ of risk mitigating measures, aiming to help create a robust and somewhat uniform approach to 5G throughout the EU.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to use companies that are subsequently identified as ‘high risk’ will lie with the individual nations.

“We are not picking on anybody, we are not ostracizing firms,” said Thierry Breton, European commissioner for internal market and services.

The US has attempted to apply pressure throughout the EU to ban Huawei, but so far none have capitulated to their demands.

Germany is a key nation which continues to sit on the fence regarding Huawei’s access to its 5G infrastructure.

Yesterday, some sources reported that the US had presented the German government with ‘ proof ’ of Huawei’s compromised security. Whether or not this evidence will sway Angela Merkel from her preferred position – that all vendors should be subject to the same level of technical safety precautions – remains to be seen.

The EU member states have been requested to implement the suggested security measures by the 30th of April, with a joint report on implementation planned for the 30th of June.





