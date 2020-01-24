Network sharing deal for rivals Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Glasfaser

Deutsche Glasfaser is rapidly expanding its FTTH network – so much so that incumbent Deutsche Telekom is being forced to concede that collaboration is necessary. Now, the two companies have struck a partnership to deliver a shared FTTH project in the town of Lüdinghausen near Münster. Glasfaser already has a fibre network in this town…

Deutsche Glasfaser is rapidly expanding its FTTH network – so much so that incumbent Deutsche Telekom is being forced to concede that collaboration is necessary.

Now, the two companies have struck a partnership to deliver a shared FTTH project in the town of Lüdinghausen near Münster. Glasfaser already has a fibre network in this town, having laid more than 9,000 lines.

The deal will allow Deutsche Telekom to use Deutsche Glasfaser’s fibre infrastructure between the main fibre-optic distribution frame and the consumer’s building.

This deal would appear to be of mutual benefit to both parties, putting aside competition and maximising efficiency of the area’s existing infrastructure for customers.

"Today's agreement is an important step in accelerating the FTTH fibre-optic expansion," said Uwe Nickl, CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser. "Two of Germany's most important fibre-optic providers are now collaborating for the benefit of end customers, who will now enjoy much broader offerings in the same infrastructure.”

Germany’s full fibre penetration is notably poor in comparison with many of its European neighbours. Figures from the FTTH Council Europe in 2018 put the nation’s FTTH/B penetration at just 2.3%. This contrasts with a nation like Spain, for example, which boasted a comparatively mighty 44% at the same juncture.

If network sharing deals like this take root, they will go some way to alleviating Germany’s sluggish fibre development.

"Just like we give others access to our own networks, we are also interested in using the infrastructure of other companies that are investing in optical fibre,” said Dirk Wössner, managing director of Telekom Deutschland.

“We now plan to work closely with Deutsche Glasfaser specifically to harmonise the different worlds of technology and processes. Above all, we're interested in gathering practical experience, to bring open access to life with clear, non-discriminatory standards."

Lüdinghausen will serve as the pilot for further open-access collaboration between the partners.

Deutsche Glasfaser is already rolling out FTTH in nine German states, striking a deal with Vodafone Germany last year to lease capacity in Hesse.

Also in the news: