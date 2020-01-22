Gigaclear announces Smart WiFi ‘mesh solution’

Wireless connectivity in rural areas poses numerous challenges for the service provider, not least the problematic amount of stone architecture used in older buildings common to these areas. Now, Gigaclear has partnered with Linksys to overcome these challenges through its Smart WiFi &lsquo…

Wireless connectivity in rural areas poses numerous challenges for the service provider, not least the problematic amount of stone architecture used in older buildings common to these areas.

Now, Gigaclear has partnered with Linksys to overcome these challenges through its Smart WiFi ‘mesh solution’.

The solution is described as throwing a ‘WiFi bubble’ over an area, which can be easily extended by adding a series of linked repeater nodes to the network. These additional nodes are all integrated with a single wireless network, sharing the same SSID and password, with the Smart WiFi allowing devices to connect to the nearest node for the best available connection.

This mesh solution takes the place of traditional boosters that simply relay the signal.

“We focus on building to rural areas, which means our customers often suffer from poor WiFi performance due to the stone construction or size of their properties,” said Gigaclear’s chief marketing officer, James Lowther. “Our broadband service provides the best speeds in the UK, and we want our customers’ WiFi performance to be able to take full advantage of it.

This new solution is facilitated by Linksys’ new Velop router, which Gigaclear has been providing with their installation since October. Customers can easily add additional nodes to their network either by upgrading to one of Gigaclear’s Smart WiFi packages or by purchasing units directly through retailers.

Smart WiFi mesh technology is a rapidly growing market, as the need for consistent, stable networks increasingly becomes the norm, both in domestic and industrial settings.

