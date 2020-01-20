Huawei eschews Google Maps, partners with TomTom for navigation

With the full effects of the China–US trade war scheduled to hit both US and Chinese companies in February, Huawei has been ramping up its development of an alternative for GMS. The alternative platform, which it is calling Huawei Mobile Services, is developing rapidly in anticipation of the company losing access to GMS services…

The alternative platform, which it is calling Huawei Mobile Services, is developing rapidly in anticipation of the company losing access to GMS services, including Google Maps. The company recently announced that it was offering incentives to app developers in India and, more recently, in the UK and Ireland, to help populate their new platform with attractive, competitive services.

Today, Huawei announced its partnership with Amsterdam-based company TomTom to develop an alternative navigation service for its future mobiles. This is likely the first of many such developments, as Huawei tries to leverage its technology and end-to-end solutions to encourage the creation of a competitive service ecosystem for its upcoming devices.

Last year, Huawei announced that it was developing its own mapping service for its devices, including real-time traffic reports and augmented reality. This has since been revealed as Huawei’s Map Kit, a software development kit available to developers to help create navigation-based apps.

It seems likely that Huawei’s Map Kit will feature heavily in Huawei’s collaboration with TomTom, which gives them access to the Dutch company’s maps, traffic information, and navigation software.

Meanwhile, back in Europe, whether Huawei will be allowed to help countries deploy 5G is still up in the air. The UN is set to unveil its recommendations at the end of January, with European Digital Commissioner Thierry Breton today telling press that no companies, including Huawei, will be specifically banned.

Similarly, Angela Merkel is seeking more time on the Huawei issue, today asking lawmakers to wait until after a March EU summit to take an official stance on the matter.

