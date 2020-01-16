5G Future Forum created to aggregate 5G expertise

The creation of the 5G Future Forum (5GFF) will allow its members to collaborate on 5G solutions quickly an easily, potentially allowing applications to work on a more global scale. “It’s critical that technology partners around the world unite to create the most seamless global experience for our customers…

“It’s critical that technology partners around the world unite to create the most seamless global experience for our customers,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon.

It seems that the 5GFF is not aiming to challenge the international 5G standard itself, but is rather targeting the interoperability of 5G-enabled tech.

The focus is especially on mobile-edge computing (MEC), which will drastically reduce network latency and improve data performance, facilitating technologies like autonomous vehicles.

“We are proud to stand alongside these global 5G leaders, combining our experience and capabilities, as well as 5G leadership, to develop initiatives to bring MEC to life,” explained Nikos Katinakis, Telstra’s Group Executive for Networks and IT.

This collaboration brings together some of the biggest companies in their respective global markets, but a company from China – a country with enormous plans for 5G – is notably absent. Whether this is due to Forum members’ concerns over hardware security or if a Chinese operator simply declined an invitation is currently unclear.

Whether or not the 5GFF intends to allow more members to join in future has not been announced but, given its professed goal of improving developer and customer access to 5G and to share best practices in technology deployment, expansion seems likely.

The creation of this forum somewhat mirrors the recent creation of the Global MEC Taskforce, a new partnership by SK Telecom and the Bridge Alliance on Monday, which is also targeting MEC interoperability.





