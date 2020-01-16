Huawei offering £20 million to entice UK & Ireland app developers

At a Huawei Developer Day yesterday, Anson Zhang, MD of Huawei UK, announced a £20 million investment for the UK & Ireland, with any developer who can publish its app on Huawei’s App Gallery by the end of January receiving a £20,000 incentive. “Ultimately, we envision an all-scenario intelligent consumer experience for the future of HUAWEI Mobile Services and will provide businesses and developers with the opportunity to reach new audiences…

At a Huawei Developer Day yesterday, Anson Zhang, MD of Huawei UK, announced a £20 million investment for the UK & Ireland, with any developer who can publish its app on Huawei’s App Gallery by the end of January receiving a £20,000 incentive.

“Ultimately, we envision an all-scenario intelligent consumer experience for the future of HUAWEI Mobile Services and will provide businesses and developers with the opportunity to reach new audiences, expand and monetise, as they prepare for the fully connected world,” said Zhang.

To facilitate the rapid growth of Huawei’s Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), 24 Core Kits are also being made available to developers so they can gain the maximum benefit from Huawei’s technology and AI.

A novel approach to the app ecosystem included improved contextualisation, with apps communicating with one another to maximise their potential – for example, if the customer were to watch The Terminator on a film app, the unrelated music app would be made aware and could subsequently suggest the movie’s soundtrack, while a gaming app might suggest cyborg shoot ‘em ups.

Huawei’s promised investment in the UK & Ireland somewhat mirrors the plans they announced for India at the end of last year, where Indian developers would receive a $17,000 incentive payment for the integration of their app.

Huawei’s rapid expansion of their HMS, reportedly going from 45,000 to 55,000 apps between August and December last year, comes as a result of the trade sanctions applied to China by the US, leaving them without access to the Google Media Store.

Andreas Zimmer, of Huawei’s European Ecosystem and Software Strategy team, said that the fast growth of development “was not a result of external factors”, pointing out that HMS had been in development for a number of years. However, he did concede that acceleration had become necessary. He described the process as “an evolution, not a reaction”.

Building an OS to rival Apple or Google is a significant challenge for Huawei. The key issue is the vicious cycle at the heart of customer acquisition: customers will not choose Huawei’s services without attractive apps, and app developers will not create such apps without having a secure customer base available.

Around 5,000 apps are developed every day, all of which are competing in a highly saturated market.

Whether or not Huawei can crack this significant hurdle will be key to the overall success of their HMS platform.

Also in the news: