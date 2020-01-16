Thursday, 16 January 2020

Glasfaser Nordwest: Deutsche Telekom partners with EWE to deliver fibre in Germany

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Wednesday 15 January 20

The new 50–50 venture aims to connect over 1.5 million households in northwest Germany

Deutsche Telekom today announced that it is joining with EWE to help connect homes throughout the northwest of Germany in a venture they are calling Glasfaser Nordwest.   The deal has been a long time coming…

Deutsche Telekom today announced that it is joining with EWE to help connect homes throughout the northwest of Germany in a venture they are calling Glasfaser Nordwest.
 
The deal has been a long time coming.
 
It was first announced 2 years ago, promising an investment of €2 billion over the following decade. However, the venture found itself stalled by Germany’s antitrust watchdog after fellow competitors in the German market complained that Deutsche Telekom was stifling competition. 
 
In December, the venture was finally cleared to go ahead after Deutsche Telekom promised to offer access to third-party providers at ‘fair market prices’.
 
The partners also announced they will not focus solely on urban areas which already have cables, offering hope for more remote areas of northwestern Germany. These are homes which would have been uneconomic to pursue prior to this joint venture.
 
Germany’s deployment of fibre infrastructure has been markedly slower than some of its European rivals, but the formation of Glasfaser Nordwest could rapidly accelerate the catch-up process.
 
Domestic competitor Deutsche Glasfaser is also expanding, announcing that it had reached 630,000 homes last week.
 
 
For the latest news and industry-leading discussion on the German connectivity landscape, be sure to attend Connected Germany 2020
 
 
Also in the news:

Vodafone’s FTTH network goes live in Cambridge
“What’s the alternative?” Boris Johnson speaks out on Huawei
SK Telecom launches ‘Global MEC taskforce’ with Bridge Alliance

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry