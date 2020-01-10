MLL Telecom to light new dark fibre network in Portsmouth

MLL Telecom’s selection by Portsmouth City Council as part of the new Solent Network initiative will see the activation of new dark fibre infrastructure supplied by City Fibre. The project, which is partly funded by the Local Full Fibre Network (LFFN) programme through the Department for Digital…

MLL Telecom’s selection by Portsmouth City Council as part of the new Solent Network initiative will see the activation of new dark fibre infrastructure supplied by City Fibre.

The project, which is partly funded by the Local Full Fibre Network (LFFN) programme through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), seeks to consolidate the area's existing network solutions into one, thereby futureproofing the area for its growing digital demand.

Neighbouring councils, such as Gosport’s and Southampton’s, may see the network extended to their cities at a later date.

The network is expected to be up and running by March 2021.

Natasha Edmunds director of corporate services at Portsmouth City Council, said: "The Solent Network will give us the flexibility and network capacity we need to support our existing and future digital services. A key benefit will be that pupils in Portsmouth schools will be able to access cutting-edge technology and be at the forefront of the latest developments in education. We look forward to working with MLL Telecom as one of the partners in this exciting project.”

This announcement further cements MLL’s position in the South of the UK. The company announced last month that it had been selected by the newly formed BCP (Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole) council to deliver a unified network across the region.

