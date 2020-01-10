Deutsche Glasfaser’s FTTH network reaches 630,000 homes

Deutsche Glasfaser has announced that its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) networks now span 400 cities, 5,000 businesses and 630,000 homes. The new fibre networks that are provided by Deutsche Glasfaser offer speeds of of at least of 300 Mbps…

Deutsche Glasfaser has announced that its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) networks now span 400 cities, 5,000 businesses and 630,000 homes. The new fibre networks that are provided by Deutsche Glasfaser offer speeds of of at least of 300 Mbps.

However, this milestone will likely soon be eclipsed. Back in September, Deutsche Glasfaser said they had 750,000 connections under construction, which means they will be topping the 1 million FTTH milestone in the not too distant future.

This announcement comes at the end of a very successful year for Deutsche Glasfaser; it generated sales of EUR 63.6 million in 2018, and 2019 was reportedly even better – the best financial year in the company’s history according to CEO Uwe Nickl.

In part, this success can be attributed to Germany lagging behind many of its European neighbours in FTTH capability. According to a forecast made last year, Germany is predicted to see only around 1.4 million FTTH subscribers by 2020.

However, that same report shows a huge boom expected by 2025 – up to 10.5 million – and this is, at least in part, due to the rapid scaling of fibre deployment by companies like Deutsche Glasfaser.

Another factor, of course, is that the German government currently has plans to invest €12 billion to bring fibre optic internet to Germany. If all goes to plan, surfing speeds of up to 1000 megabits per second will be possible by 2025.

In December, Deutsche Glasfaser announced a partnership with Vodafone to deliver FTTH networks throughout Germany, so it is likely that Germany will see its fibre deployment ramped up even further in the coming year.

