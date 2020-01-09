TIM sets new European record for 5G speed

In a first for Europe, TIM’s 26 Ghz network has achieved a speed of over 2 Gbps in a commercial network. This event marks the first usage of the 200 MHz of the 26 Ghz spectrum that the company acquired from Italian regulator MiSE in 2018…

In a first for Europe, TIM’s 26 Ghz network has achieved a speed of over 2 Gbps in a commercial network.

This event marks the first usage of the 200 MHz of the 26 Ghz spectrum that the company acquired from Italian regulator MiSE in 2018, as well as an additional 200Mhz available to them as part of the spectrum auction’s innovative ‘club use’ clauses.

These speeds could be just the tip of the iceberg for TIM’s network, which will see its available bandwidth increase to 800 MHz and 1,000 MHz in 2020.

TIM used a standard 3GPP Non-Stand Alone (NSA) solution that allows devices and network components from different providers to interact and aggregate TIM’s 4G and 5G network, already implemented in 3.7 GHz spectrum.

“This milestone paves the way to the development of new 5G solutions to grant fixed ultrabroadband to families, companies, and public authorities not yet covered. This also includes coverage dedicated to the development of robotics and automation digital services in the smart manufacturing area. All of our customers will therefore be able to take advantage of a wide range of integrated solutions that will allow them to fully enter the Digital Society,” said Michele Gamberini, chief technology and information officer of TIM.

This record joins the company’s collection of connectivity achievements, having recorded the first 5G connection in all of Italy in 2017, as well as the first 5G videocall in Europe in 2018.

