Verizon combines with HERE to deliver safety and navigation systems in connected vehicles

The multi-year strategic partnership of Verizon and HERE will focus initially on targeting collision avoidance and an improved Visual Positioning Service (VPS).

Collision avoidance will make use of Verizon’s Ultra-Wideband network with HERE’s HD Live Map and Live Sense computer vision, combining to create a vehicle-to-network communication system. The visual data gathered will be sent to Verizon’s 5G edge where the Collision Avoidance AI can identify and respond to potential obstacles and threats on the road.

In addition, VPS offers a new form of location service; using visual imagery analysis, the system can ascertain the vehicles location with sub-meter accuracy. This is designed to supplement other location tech, such as GPS, since it will not require a connection to an external server.

Additional benefits include less interference by local geography, such as tall buildings.

“Our partnership with Verizon not only allows us to tap into the innovation potential of 5G but also highlights what is possible when this technology is location intelligence enabled: connected services that are designed to make our world safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable,” said HERE CEO Edzard Overbeek.

This news comes alongside the announcement of Japanese giant Sony throwing their hat into the autonomous car ring, revealing their new vehicle, the Vision-S, at this year’s CES convention.

Sony chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida remarked: “It's not an exaggeration to say that mobile has been the mega-trend of the last decade. I believe the next mega-trend will be mobility.”

If this statement proves true, then the start of this decade will see an increasing number of deals similar to Verizon's, pairing telcos and tech companies in the race to deliver autonomous vehicles.

Huge automotive firms like Ford, Audi and BMW are already investing heavily in the technology, but they could well need 5G networks with low latency available to bring this technology to the market at large. How the relationship between these two enormous industries will develop is sure to be a hot topic for 2020.

