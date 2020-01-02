O2 kicks off 2020 by rolling out 5G in 13 new locations

O2 have announced the rollout of their 5G network in 13 new locations: Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bradford, Sheffield, Coventry, Nottingham, Norwich, Bristol, Derby and Stoke. The company began its 5G rollout in October last year…

O2 have announced the rollout of their 5G network in 13 new locations: Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bradford, Sheffield, Coventry, Nottingham, Norwich, Bristol, Derby and Stoke.

The company began its 5G rollout in October last year, initially launching in seven locations including each of the UK’s four capital cities. Now, the additional 13 locations announced on New Year’s Eve will bring the company’s 5G network to a total of 20 UK cities.

These 20 locations are the first of many, with O2 pledging to bring their network to 50 towns and cities by summer 2020. This represents an investment of over £2 million a day in the burgeoning network.

Cities targeted for further expansion later in the year include Windsor, Eton, Reading, Blackpool, Bournemouth and Guildford.

“I believe 5G is going to revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society,” said Derek McManus, chief operating officer at Telefonica UK. “We're excited about getting it into the hands of our customers across the UK and continuing to work with our partners to help shape the future of 5G for the next generation.”

The new year sets the stage for the continued race to deploy 5G throughout the country; O2’s competitors EE, Vodafone and Three announced their own 5G rollouts last year and are also targeting new locations in 2020

To learn the very latest about the 5G rollout across the UK, book your ticket for Connected Britain 2020 , the UK's leading connectivity conference.





Also in the news: