EE joins trial to bring 4G connectivity to London's Underground rail network

Britain's biggest mobile network operator, EE, has announced that it will join a trial headed up by Transport For London (TFL) to bring 4G connectivity to the London Underground network.

EE is the second UK MNO to get involved in the project, after O2 announced that it would be taking part in the scheme earlier this week.

The initial trial will provide customers with 4G coverage on the platforms and in the tunnels between Westminster and Canning Town on the Jubilee line, with the exception of the commuter hubs of London Bridge and Waterloo, which will be added later in the year.

“We are delighted to formally join the TfL 4G on the Underground trial, connecting our customers between Westminster and Canning Town. This trial is the start of a huge step forward for London,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division.

TFL is expected to award contracts for rolling out 4G connectivity across the London Underground network in mid-2020, with the results of the current pilot expected to influence the award.

“It’s great that EE have signed up to bring their 4G network to Jubilee line customers. The London Underground network is an incredibly challenging environment in which to deliver technological improvements, but we remain on course for customers to start benefiting from our pilot from March 2020,” said Shashi Verma, chief technology officer at TfL.





